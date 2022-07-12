LAKE FOREST – You can add a former first round pick to the list of first-year Bears receivers hoping to start a new era of the franchise in 2022.

Per a report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the team had acquired wide receiver N’Keal Harry from the Patriots in exchange for a 2024 seventh round pick.

The teams have yet to confirm the move.

Drafted by New England with the 32nd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, where he was a two-time All-Pac 12 first team selection, Harry played in 33 games over three seasons with the Patriots. He made 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns.

In 2021, Harry caught 12 passes on 22 targets for 184 yards, and this offseason it appeared that Harry would not be in the long-term plans for the team. There was an expectation that he would be cut or traded at some point before the 2022 season, and indeed that happened.

Joining the Patriots in 2019, he played in only seven games due to a training camp ankle injury that left him out until November. He would make 12 receptions that season on 24 targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns in Tom Brady’s last season in New England. He played in the Wild Card playoff game against the Titans, making two catches for 21 yards while also having one rush for seven yards in a season-ending defeat.

In what would be his best season in New England, Harry would catch 33 passes for 309 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games in 2020. But before the 2021 season, the receiver requested a trade but ended up remaining with the team the entire season.

A shoulder injury kept Harry out until October as he ended up playing 12 games in his final year with the Patriots, making at least one reception in eight of those games.