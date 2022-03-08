Report: Aaron Rodgers agrees to a new four-year, $200 million deal with the Packers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – JANUARY 22: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms in NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY – If you’re a fan of the team in Wisconsin, Tuesday is a wonderful day. If you’re a fan of the NFL team from Illinois, it’s a little disappointing.

That’s because one of the greatest quarterbacks in Packers’ history is making a commitment to the team for the foreseeable future, free to once again torment the Bears as he’s done a number of times in his career.

Per reports from Pat McAfee and Ian Rapoport, Aaron Rodgers is returning to Green Bay on a four-year, $200 million contract. The deal makes the four-time MVP and Super Bowl XLV champion the highest player in NFL history with $153 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport, while also reducing the cap number for the Packers.

Rodgers considered retirement or possibly requesting a trade, with the Denver Broncos being a possible suitor, but instead has decided to return to the Packers for the next few years. The 2022 season will be his 18th with the franchise which he has been the starting quarterback since the 2018 season.

In his time in Green Bay, the Packers have made the playoffs 11 times with eight NFC North championships, five NFC Championship Game appearances, and a Super Bowl title in the 2010 season. That title season was really the start of Rodgers’ success against the Bears as he defeated them in the NFC title game en route to the Super Bowl XLV championship.

In the regular season, Rodgers is 22-5 against the Bears with 6,549 yards with 61 touchdowns compared to ten interceptions with a 109.2 quarterback rating. He’s won the last six meetings against the Bears, sweeping them in each of the last three seasons.