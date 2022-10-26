CHICAGO – It’s a “Victory Week” for the Bears in 2022, and it’s one of the more unexpected ones in a while.

Heavy underdogs heading into the game at Gillette Stadium, the Bears pulled a major surprise on Monday Night Football. Outside of a few second quarter drives, the visitors dominated the Patriots on both ends of the ball in a 33-14 victory.

It’s a win that snapped a three-game losing streak for the Bears, a nine-game skid in primetime games, and gave the team their first-ever win in Foxborough. It’s easily the team’s best win of the season and maybe the best in a while for a franchise that’s struggled with consistency.

This edition of “The 9-Yard Line” takes a look back at the victory from a number of angles, including “Going Through The Emotions” of the victory over the Patriots. We also take a look at some of the social media reaction around the victory at Gillette Stadium.

Plus we’ll take a look ahead to the Bears’ next match-up against the Cowboys as the team prepares for Dallas on a short week. It will be the team’s first match-up in three seasons and the first time the Bears have visited Arlington since the 2016 season.

If the Bears can get a victory, they’ll be at .500 on the season for the first time since Week 4.

Larry Hawley has all those stories and more in this victory edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now in the video above.