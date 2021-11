ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 16, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will miss Sunday’s matchup in Chicago against the Bears due to an illness, the team announced Sunday morning.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson’s illness was not COVID-19 related.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is expected to start.