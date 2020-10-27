Rams control the pace in a 24-10 win over the Bears on Monday night

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Gerald Everett #81 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The debate among Bears’ fans before their seventh game of the season was just how positive to be about the team’s 5-1 start.

Yes, they won all but one of their first six games of the season, but their close calls along with inconsistent offense created a healthy amount of “glass half-empty” opinions. Monday night starts a stretch where the Bears figured to get some answers about how good they are.

The game against the Rams at So Fi Stadium was the first in a stretch of three-straight contests against teams near the top of their division coming off strong 2019 seasons. Los Angeles, New Orleans and Tennessee, many believe, will serve as a measuring stick for this group.

Over 60 minutes, the first test didn’t go very well at all.

With the same issues on offense plaguing the unit, the Rams’ offense was slowly able to grind away yards and points against the Bears’ defense. The combination helped Los Angeles hand Chicago their second loss of the 2020 season and provide the low point of the campaign so far for Matt Nagy’s team.

Next up for the Bears are the Saints, who come to Soldier Field for a 3:25 PM contest on Sunday as they begin the month of November.

For the first 30 minutes things played out just as they have most of the season, with the Bears’ offense struggling as the defense tried to hold them in it. The rushers gained just 20 yards on eight carries while Nick Foles just got 106 through the.

A 38-yard completion to Cole Kmet was the main reason the team was able to get on the board in the second quarter on a 42-yard field goal by Cairo Santos.

Before that, the Bears’ defense allowed a touchdown on a Jared Goff four-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds but limited the points. Despite allowing 220 yards in the half, the Bears allowed only a Samuel Sloman field goal the reset of the half to keep the deficit at 10-3.

In the second half, that defense showed some wear on a pair of Rams’ touchdown drives. Aided by a strong Los Angeles rushing attack, the Rams made it 17-3 on a short touchdown run by Malcolm Brown that came after he dragged defenders 12 yards to set up the short score.

Goff completed an impressive 80-yard march with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Gerald Everett to make it 24-3.

That came after the Bears used a solid tempo drive to get to the Rams’ nine-yard line, but Foles’ pass to the corner was intercepted by Taylor Rapp. In the fourth quarter, the Bears got down to the Rams’ four-yard line on second down by failed on three-straight plays, and couldn’t come away with points.

The Bears’ defense gave the team some hope on the next series as Robert Quinn knocked the ball out of the hands of Robert Woods. Eddie Jackson, who has had two touchdowns called back due to penalties in 2020, scooped it up and scored to make it 24-10.

Any hope of another comeback went away when Foles was intercepted a second time by Jalen Ramsey, closing out an effort that Bears’ fans feared might happen even with a 5-1 start.