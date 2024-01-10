LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A whirlwind 24 hours was addressed by Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus Wednesday after a number of offensive coaches, including offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, were relieved of their duties earlier in the day.

Poles and Eberflus were both in good spirits at Halas Hall before being peppered with questions surrounding the team’s approach to the offseason — which included everything from the team’s rationale behind firing Getsy and four other offensive staffers, to their evaluation process of Justin Fields and the upcoming class of quarterbacks in the NFL draft, and who they will select to be their next coordinators on offense and defense, and more.

Why was Luke Getsy and four other offensive staffers let go?

Eberflus said it was a choice made based on how the season progressed on offense. The growth and development they needed to see from the offense didn’t get to where the team wanted it to be, so that’s what led to the firing of Getsy, quarterback coach Andrew Janocko, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, running backs coach Omar Young and assistant tight ends coach Tim Zetts.

In Getsy’s two years running the offense, the Bears finished 2023 ranked 20th in total yards (5,495), 27th in passing yards (3,096) and 2nd in rushing yards (2,399), and 2022 ranked 28th in total yards (5,233), dead last in passing yards (2,219), and first in rushing yards (3,014).

However, four other coaches on offense were retained and will carry over to the next offensive coordinator.

Offensive line coach Chris Morgan, assistant offensive line coach Luke Steckel, tight ends coach Jim Dray and offensive quality control coach Zach Cable “have done a really good job in the growth and development of their positions,” Eberflus said, and will remain with the team next year.

The search for the Bears’ next offensive, defensive coordinators

When asked what he will be looking for in a new offensive coordinator, Eberflus said the right candidate will be able to adapt on the fly throughout the course of the season.

As he provided his reply to the question, he cited how injuries and unforeseen circumstances can lead to a myriad of different scenarios a coordinator would need to adapt around, which shows how important of a skill that will be to have.

“I also think that being adjustable and adaptable is [key],” Eberflus said. “He will need to be someone who is a great teacher.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Eberflus said he wants to find someone who will help continue building up the product they’ve put together over the last seven weeks of the regular season.

“It’s important that we find the right person that has great character — great motivator, [someone] that can be in front of the room when I’m not in there when I’m with the offense or preparing for something else,” Eberflus said.

Over the last eight weeks of the season, the Bears were first in the NFL in scoring defense (13.3) and opposing QBR allowed, second in turnover margin (+12) and fifth in rush defense (79.5 YAPG).

Justin Fields and the Bears’ future at QB

Three days into the offseason, neither Poles nor Eberflus were very committal to the direction of where they wanted to go at the quarterback position, often referring to the need to keep their minds open and work hard to walk away making the best decision possible.

This included a question where Poles was asked if Chicago had made a decision yet on whether to pick up Fields’ fifth year option on his contract.

“We got time before we do that so we’ll come to the best decision,” Poles said.

“We are in information-gathering mode right now,” Poles added. “We are going to turn over every stone to make sure we are going to make a sound decision for our organization.”

Poles said he liked the improvements he saw from Fields throughout the season and specifically mentioned how he made plays, became better at keeping his eyes downfield to throw, and avoided taking more sacks.

At one point, Poles was asked if he would move Fields if he was offered a trade that blew him away, to which Poles said it was hard to envision a “fake trade” where that could happen and declined to elaborate on any hypothetical trades, but he also said he will need to remain “open-minded” as the offseason goes on.

The Bears general manager was also asked about how different this offseason would be compared to last and how he’ll value the No. 1 pick, and although he said he doesn’t like the idea of using the same euphemisms, the mindset is really the same when it comes to evaluating prospects. He’ll need to be “blown away” when it comes to this year’s crop of talent in order to move forward with selecting any given player in the draft.

When it comes to the scheme their quarterback will run next year — Fields or otherwise — Eberflus wouldn’t commit toward a specific system on offense. He too said they will remain “open-minded” and the decision will be based on who’s available — players and coaches.

The Bears are now free to request interviews for candidates to fill their empty coaching staff positions, while free agency officially opens on March 13, and the draft begins on Apr. 27.