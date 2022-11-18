LAKE FOREST – The best-case scenario for any player who spends time in the National Football League is to one day put on a gold jacket.

Justin Fields hopes to have that honor someday, but at least a piece of his gear during his second season will be in Canton.

On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on social media that the cleats which the Bears’ quarterback wore on November 6th against the Dolphins have been sent to them and are getting ready to be displayed in an exhibit soon.

So why did the Hall of Fame want these cleats in particular?

They were worn on the day that Fields broke the NFL record for quarterback rushing yards in a regular season game, gaining 178 on the afternoon. That broke the previous regular season record of 173 which was held by Michael Vick, who had that total against the Falcons on December 1, 2002.

It was just shy of the overall record for quarterback rush yards in a game, which is held by Colin Kaepernick, who had 181 in an NFC Divisional playoff game against the Packers on January 12, 2013.

Fields has enjoyed a historic few weeks after offensive coordinator Luke Getsy made a few adjustments to the offense to allow the quarterback to use his athletic ability. Here are his rushing totals from the last four games:

Week 7 – at Patriots – 82 yards, TD

Week 8 – at Cowboys – 60 yards, TD

Week 9 – vs Dolphins – 178 yards, TD (NFL regular season QB rush record)

Week 10 – vs Lions – 147 yards, 2 TD