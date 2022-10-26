LAKE FOREST – For the second and final time in the 2022 NFL season, orange will be the primary color for the Bears this Sunday.

The team will wear their orange helmets and jerseys when they face the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium this Sunday when they kick off at Noon in Arlington.

It’s the second time that the team will sport this combination in 2022, having done so in their Thursday night game against the Commanders on October 13th at Soldier Field.

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

This uniform combination is something new for the Bears, who are sporting a helmet that is a color other than navy blue for the first time in franchise history. The team made the decision to sport the alternate headgear after the NFL relaxed helmet rules over the past year.

The game against Washington and Sunday’s game against the Cowboys are the only times they’ll wear these helmets & jerseys this season.

The first go-around for the new helmets didn’t go so well as the Bears lost to the Commanders 12-7 in a difficult game for fans to watch in person and on television. Despite the defense allowing just 214 yards, the Bears failed to get a single point in the three red zone trips in a five-point defeat.

While the Bears are 0-1 in the orange helmets, their loss to Washington dropped their record in the orange jerseys to 6-9 since they were introduced as an alternate in 2004. Lately, they haven’t been good luck for the Bears, who have lost their last five games while wearing orange.

Their last win came on November 18, 2018 against the Vikings at Soldier Field, a 25-20 triumph on Sunday Night Football.