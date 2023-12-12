CHICAGO — From Matt Eberflus’ defense, to Justin Fields’ decision-making and Luke Getsy’s play-calling on offense, all facets of the Chicago Bears performance against the Detroit Lions came together like the ingredients of a well-prepared deep-dish pizza on Sunday.

There was a litany of positives for Bears fans to take away from the first time Chicago won back-to-back games under Eberflus, and the first time the Bears won a game coming out of the bye week in ten years (Before Sunday, the Bears last win coming off a bye week was Nov. 4, 2013, against the Green Bay Packers)

Montez Sweat looked every part of being the prized edge rusher Chicago didn’t have five weeks ago — the not-so-secret ingredient needed to push the sauce in the Bears defensive pizza over the top, if you will.

After notching 5 tackles, a sack and four quarterback hits Sunday, Sweat now has 3.5 sacks in five games donning the navy blue and orange — a stretch where he has helped oversee the Bears defense ascend toward being a top 5 unit. Sweat also established a new career high after reaching the 10-sack mark for the first time in his career.

DJ Moore continued to be the penultimate topping layered atop the deep dish of draft picks general manager Ryan Poles acquired from the Carolina Panthers last offseason.

After reeling in 6 catches for 68 yards and a touchdown — on top of 3 carries for 20 yards and a score — Moore is on pace for 99 catches, 1,401 receiving yards and 10 total TD’s, all of which would be career highs for the former Maryland Terrapin.

And Fields continued to be the bedrock of all pizza’s – the bread and the crust.

The Kennesaw, Georgia-native threw for 223 and a touchdown, on top of running for 58 yards and a score, and turned in his first clean sheet (no turnovers) since his week five performance against the Washington Commanders yielded 339 total yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Eberflus’ defensive plan led to Chicago’s second straight game giving up less than 15 points, Getsy didn’t call an obscene amount of bubble screens, the Bears played complimentary football, scored off turnovers, I could go on and on.

It was a great game against the top team in the NFC North, and as Hot One’s Sean Evans said before the game, “The road to 9-8 starts today.”

The Bears are now 5-8 and have the most momentum they’ve had under the Poles and Eberflus regime. Their next test will be one that will go a long way in cementing the future of Fields and Getsy in Chicago – one way or another.

Eberflus has won himself enough brownie points to stick around into next year by virtue of how his defense has played (on top of being a top 5 unit over the last five weeks, they also held the NFL’s most explosive offense to a season-low 267 total yards Sunday), but the jury is still out on what the franchise will do when it comes to the future of Fields and Getsy.

In the Bears eight losses this year, they failed to score more than 20 points in six of those contests. In only one of those loses did the defense give up less than 20 points – Oct. 15 against the Minnesota Vikings, a 19-13 defeat that saw Fields go down with a thumb injury. Given Chicago has surrendered only 23 combined points over their last two games, the onus is on the offense heading into a matchup with one of the NFL’s better defenses – the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns are fearsome, especially up front. Myles Garrett is a perennial NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate, while fellow defensive linemen Maurice Hurst, Za’Darius Smith and Shelby Harris have had outstanding seasons as his supporting cast. According to Pro Football Focus, Garrett (1st), Hurst (3rd), Smith (4th) and Harris (6th) have been four of Cleveland’s six highest-rated defenders through 13 games this year.

Outside of their front four, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been the Robin to Garrett’s Batman, posting 78 tackles with 16 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks, while safety Grant Delpit has been resurgent after suffering a torn achilles his rookie season. Delpit ranks 9th in the NFL in solo tackles (66), while also posting a 71.5 pass rush grade, and a 75.5 pass coverage grade, according to PFF.

All that being said, the Browns are far from invincible. They have given up 27-plus points in three straight games and have shown they are susceptible to quarterbacks of a similar archetype to Fields.

Expanding the scope on their season, Cleveland has given up 28-plus points in five games this year. They are 2-3 in such contests, and three of those games have come against dual threat quarterbacks.

Here are the results of those matchups, followed by the stats of the opposing team’s starting quarterback:

Week 4: Browns vs. Ravens, 3-28 (L). Lamar Jackson: 15-19, 186 yards, 2 TD’s. 9 carries, 27 yards, 2 TD’s.

Browns vs. Ravens, 3-28 (L). Lamar Jackson: 15-19, 186 yards, 2 TD’s. 9 carries, 27 yards, 2 TD’s. Week 7: Browns @ Colts, 39-38 (W). Gardner Minshew II: 15-23, 305 yards, 2 TD’s, 1 INT. 3 carries, 29 yards, 2 TD’s, 3 fumbles lost.

Browns @ Colts, 39-38 (W). Gardner Minshew II: 15-23, 305 yards, 2 TD’s, 1 INT. 3 carries, 29 yards, 2 TD’s, 3 fumbles lost. Week 10: Browns @ Ravens, 33-31 (W). Lamar Jackson: 13-23, 223 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT’s. 8 carries, 41 yards.

Browns @ Ravens, 33-31 (W). Lamar Jackson: 13-23, 223 passing yards, 1 TD, 2 INT’s. 8 carries, 41 yards. Week 12: Browns @ Broncos, 12-29 (L). Russell Wilson: 13-22, 134 yards, 1 TD. 11 carries, 34 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble lost.

Browns @ Broncos, 12-29 (L). Russell Wilson: 13-22, 134 yards, 1 TD. 11 carries, 34 yards, 1 TD, 1 fumble lost. Week 13: Browns @ Rams, 19-36 (L). Matthew Stafford: 22-37, 279, 3 TD’s. 1 carry, -2 yards.

Is it too far-fetched to imagine the Bears putting together a performance similar to the week 4 showcase the Ravens put on display in Cleveland? Yes and no.

Fields and Chicago’s offense mirrored Baltimore’s week 4 production against the Browns in a resounding win over a 9-win Lions squad last weekend — both teams scored 28 points, while Fields (268 total yards, 2 TD’s) and Jackson (213 total yards, 4 TD’s) turned in turnover free performances under center.

The Bears’ defense also put up similar numbers to the Ravens defense. Chicago (2 INT’s, 1 FR) and Baltimore (3 INT’s) both forced three turnovers, while both teams also held their opponents to a season-low in total yards (Browns – 166, Lions – 267).

That’s where the comparisons end though, and caution should be erred.

Fields’ performance Sunday came against a Lions defense that has been horrid since early November — they’ve given up 149 points (29.8 per game) over their last five games, the second-most in the NFL in that timeframe, and only one point more less than the Washington Commanders (150).

Although Cleveland’s defense has stumbled the last three weeks, the last time Chicago played a defense that’s given up fewer points-per-game than them (and featured a pass-rusher having a comparable season to Garrett’s) was against the Minnesota Vikings two weeks ago — a game the Bears won, but failed to score a touchdown all game.

If Chicago’s offense shows they have finally caught up to the improvements made by their defense, the road to 9-8 may not be an arduous uphill battle, but rather a sprint down a hypothetical highway toward a potential — dare I say it — playoff berth.

Until then, the taste of last week’s victory will remain sweet, but as the saying goes, “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price.”

The price of success comes every Sunday and that price will be the highest it’s been all season for the Bears next week — and if it’s not paid — it may decide the fate of this franchise’s offense for the next several years.