CHICAGO — Jim Harbaugh brings all the pomp, circumstance and rah-rah euphemisms that supercharge a fanbase, whether it be collegiately or professionally, but there are a number of roadblocks that may prevent him from trading the maize ‘M’ in Ann Arbor for the orange ‘C’ in Chicago.

Yes, I have already talked about how the Bears need a coach like Harbaugh, but there are three things that stand out that will inevitably lead to Harbaugh staying at the University of Michigan, or taking his coaching talents elsewhere (and that’s not even counting the Los Angeles Chargers job being more appealing) — the price of his resume, Matt Eberflus, and the structural change that would come with hiring Harbaugh.

When I sat down to contemplate the possibility of Harbaugh trading the Big House for Soldier Field, one of the first thoughts that came to mind was a theme that plagues most Chicago sports — is he too pricey for ownership (in this case, the McCaskeys) to wrangle in?

Harbaugh’s NFL resume speaks for itself.

In a lightning-fast turn of events, Harbaugh spurned his previous college head coaching stop, Stanford, to make the jump to the NFL. Four days after winning the 2011 Orange Bowl with soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick Andrew Luck under center, he took a 13-mile drive down the road to become the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, signing a five-year/$25 million deal that launched an immaculate turnaround for a franchise that had spent nearly the last decade toiling away in NFL poverty.

Over Harbaugh’s first three seasons in San Francisco, his teams posted a record of 36-11-1, won back-to-back NFC West division titles, made three straight NFC Championship Games, and were a single possession away from winning Super Bowl XLVII against his older Brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens, all despite not having posted a winning record or made the playoffs since 2002.

Harbaugh went on to mutually part ways with the 49ers in 2014 after an 8-8 season. At the time, an alleged back-and-forth with San Francisco’s front office involving power dynamics and the hierarchy of decision-making contributed to Harbaugh’s departure, but that did little to tarnish his reputation as a talented head coach and purported “quarterback whisperer.”

It’s something that bolsters him in the eyes of those in the highest NFL circles, Harbaugh knows how to develop a quarterback, or even revive his career.

Collegiately, Luck will always be the first that comes to mind in the pantheon of Harbaugh quarterback prospects, but those watching don’t have to look far to see his work in the present day. His current starting quarterback at the University of Michigan, JJ McCarthy, sits in the top two rounds of most NFL draft experts’ mock drafts.

His offensive lines in college have also been exceptional at protecting the quarterback, and leveraging the run game. The Michigan offensive line won back-to-back Joe Moore Awards as the best O-Line units in DI college football in 2021 and 2022, the first time a college offensive line had ever accomplished the feat.

At the professional level, he helped bring Alex Smith’s football career back to life. In his first year under Harbaugh in 2011, Smith notched new single season career highs in passing yards (3,148), touchdown-to-interception ratio (17-5), interception % (1.1%, which led the NFL that season), passer rating (90.7) and QBR (54.5).

Harbaugh also helped launch the NFL career of Colin Kaepernick, which turned out to be a precursor to what has become the standard for modern-day NFL quarterbacks — the ability to be a dual-threat.

Smith started out the 2012 NFL season as the incumbent starter and performed well, helping lead the 49ers to a 6-2 record, but a concussion against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 11, 2012, sidelined him and gave Kaepernick the opportunity to prove himself — and under Harbaugh — he flourished, as some Bears fans may remember.

In his first NFL start against Chicago on Nov. 19, 2012, Kaepernick completed 16 of 23 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns, which included orchestrating four straight scoring drives to start the game, on the way to a 32-7 victory for San Francisco over the Bears.

Kaepernick went on to hold onto the 49ers starting job, and set an NFL single-game record for quarterback rushing yards — regular season or playoffs — in the divisional round against the Green Bay Packers that season (181), on his way to 444 total yards of offense and four total touchdowns.

How much would it cost to bring in a coach who’s accomplished this much?

Comparatively speaking, Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans signed a six-year/$46.8 million contract last offseason (about $7.8 million per year) that included a $7.5 million signing bonus.

Ryans doesn’t have a Super Bowl appearance and the quarterback whisperer label attached to his name though.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show that “if you’re Jim Harbaugh and you’re going to the NFL, in my mind, that number’s going to be $14, $15 million a year, roughly.”

Eberflus’s contract details aren’t a publicly known commodity, the team kept them undisclosed upon signing him two offseasons ago, but we can still compare him to his peers who are in similar situations.

Matt LaFleur and Robert Saleh, former coordinators who climbed the career ladder and are now-head coaches, are both estimated to make approximately $5 million per year under their current contracts with the Packers and New York Jets.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, another coordinator-turned-head coach, is purported to make approximately $3.5 million a season.

If Eberflus salary falls along the same lines as LaFleur and Saleh, or somewhere in between them and Stefanski, is it reasonable to expect the McCaskeys to fork over three times what they likely pay Eberflus — or even more — to bring in Harbaugh?

There’s also the matter of Eberflus’s performance as head coach.

Many Chicago sports fans will likely want to toss the Bears’ performance this year in the garbage and claim it’s been a lost season, but even if Chicago goes 0-2 over their final two games, Eberflus will have successfully guided his team to twice as many wins as they had a year ago.

Before coming over to the Windy City, Eberflus was known for his ability to scheme a defense toward being a respected unit in the league, and since the acquisition of Montez Sweat, he has done just that with this Bears defense.

Sweat has accumulated 6 sacks to bring his season total to 12.5 — a career high — while Jaylon Johnson still holds Pro Football Focus’s highest defensive and coverage grades among all NFL cornerbacks.

As a team, the Bears have forced 23 turnovers on the season (T-11th in NFL), with 18 of them being interceptions (2nd in NFL), and 12 of those interceptions coming in the last seven weeks.

Does Ryan Poles and the Chicago front office want to remove Eberflus and threaten the progress they’ve made on the defensive side of the ball?

It would be a one-two combo if they did.

Not only would any momentum on defense be wiped out if Eberflus was not retained, it would also represent a complete restructuring of the defense if Harbaugh were brought in.

Eberflus’s base defense is a 4-3 front that emphasizes getting pressure with his four down linemen. Harbaugh’s base defense at Michigan is a 3-4, where one of the most popular formations is a nickel package with two down linemen, two outside linebackers, two inside linebackers and five defensive backs.

Does Montez Sweat see the same amount of success he has seen this year as a down lineman in a 4-3 scheme, as he would as a stand-up outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme under Harbaugh?

Will Johnson and the rest of Chicago’s secondary (if Johnson even returns to Soldier Field, that is) be as opportunistic in a defensive philosophy that’s described as being, “bend, don’t break“?

When it comes to Jim Harbaugh returning to the Chicago Bears as their head coach, there are more question marks than dollar signs being floated around, making it more of a far-off dream than a reasonable reality that he makes a triumphant return as the savior of the Bears.

This piece is a part of a weekly column that will be published on Tuesdays following each Bears game for the rest of the NFL season. For more on the Bears and other Chicago sports from WGN News, you can follow Eli Ong on X.