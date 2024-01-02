CHICAGO — After the Carolina Panthers’ shutout loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on New Year’s Eve, the Chicago Bears now hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft, and it should be Marvin Harrison Jr.

Harrison Jr’s unique level of talent, paired with how Chicago’s season has unfolded and the lack of an obvious top defensive line prospect in this year’s draft, is creating a perfect storm for the Ohio State product to become the first wide receiver to go first overall since the University of Southern California’s Keyshawn Johnson in 1996.

Let’s break down how this situation can play out.

From a historical perspective, a wideout being taken with the first choice in any given NFL draft is a rarity, but not totally unheard of.

A wide receiver has been the No. 1 overall choice in the NFL draft three times, with the last such time being Johnson some 27 years ago when he was the first overall choice of the New York Jets.

Before Johnson took the stage as top dog of the 1996 NFL Draft, Nebraska’s Irving Fryar (1984) and Texas Tech’s Dave Parks (1964) also both went first overall in their respective drafts.

All three wide receivers enjoyed NFL careers that lasted over a decade, with Johnson and Fryar each making several pro bowls, on top of Johnson winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.

From the Bears’ perspective, the one caveat of making this decision coincides with the hypothetical that Chicago brings back third-year starting quarterback Justin Fields. With Fields still in the fold, general manager Ryan Poles would have four positions of need heading into the 2024 NFL Draft — left tackle, center, wide receiver and defensive end.

Here are the Pro Football Focus grades for the Bears offensive line and wide receivers heading into the final week of the NFL season:

Offensive Linemen

*Key: Player – overall grade/pass block grade/run block grade, total snaps, position ranking/total qualified players.

LT Braxton Jones – 71.6 / 73.7 / 71.1, 677, 29/84

RT Darnell Wright – 61.4 / 61.0 / 64.8, 1,080, 55/84

T Larry Borom – 48.0 / 45.2 / 50.4, 411, 77/84

G Teven Jenkins – 74.7 / 73.6 / 72.6, 684, 10/79

G Cody Whitehair – 46.3 / 55.2 / 44.1, 753, 72/79

G Nate Davis – 53.0 / 48.1 / 55.3, 650, 58/79

C Lucas Patrick – 50.5 / 40.6 / 61.6, 31/36

Wide Receivers

*Key: Player – offense grade / receiving grade, total snaps, position ranking/total qualified players

DJ Moore – 88.6 / 88.8, 982, 9/125

Darnell Mooney – 55.2 / 58.9, 764, 106/125

Tyler Scott – 52.6 / 52.4, 422, 116/125

Eli, defensive end is among your four biggest needs for Chicago this offseason so, why no PFF breakdown of the defense?

Simply put, the Bears defensive unit hasn’t been an area of concern for over a-month-and-a-half.

Since week 11, Chicago’s defense has generated 17 turnovers, the most forced by any team during that stretch, and it mostly has to do with the pass rush forcing risky throws into stingy coverage by the Bears’ secondary.

Montez Sweat leads Chicago with six sacks despite playing just half of the season with the Bears after coming over via trade from the Washington Commanders. Combined across his time between Washington and Chicago, Sweat has 12.5 sacks on the year, a career high for the Mississippi State alumni.

TJ Edwards is PFF’s sixth-best linebacker in pro football.

Jaylon Johnson has played like the best corner in football all year long with rookie Tyrique Stevenson blossoming during the back half of the season playing opposite of him, case-and-point being Stevenson’s performance Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, where he nabbed a pair of interceptions on his way to allowing only two catches and a 9.7 passer rating in 34 snaps.

While the defense could use another pass rusher opposite of Sweat, there is no edge prospect in this year’s crop of defensive ends who is considered a cut above the rest like Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney or Mario Williams were during their respective drafts over the last 20 years.

That, and the Bears defensive performance across the board over their last six games doesn’t necessitate defensive end being a higher priority than finding help along the offensive line and at the wide receiver position.

Outside of Jenkins, Jones and Moore, Chicago’s allotment of talent on their offensive line and at wide receiver has been putrid on the field this year. Borom, Davis, Patrick and Whitehair are all bottom-third performers at their respective positions, according to PFF, while Mooney and Scott — who rank second and third on the Bears in offensive snaps among wide receivers — are among the 20 worst wideouts in the NFL.

Given this information, drafting by position of need or by best available player both point toward Harrison Jr being the best option for Chicago at the top of the draft.

According to Fox Sports NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang, “Maserati Marv” is about as sure of an NFL superstar as it gets, and lists the Bears as a team who would be lucky to acquire his services.

While Harrison Jr doesn’t possess the size and frame of hall of fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson — Harrison Jr is listed as being 6-foot-4-inches tall and 205 pounds, compared to Johnson, who was listed at 6-foot-5-inches and 236 pounds during his playing days — his name enters similar conversations based on the fact that he’s a tall wide receiver with elite ball-tracking skills and top end speed to create separation from defensive backs on deep routes.

That’s only one part of his game though, and Harrison Jr has a lot of positives that contribute toward his impressive NFL draft profile.

Outside of being the son of hall of famer, multiple-time first team All-Pro, and once-upon-a-time highest paid wide receiver in the NFL — Marvin Harrison Sr. — Junior displays clean and efficient footwork within his frame, allowing for long strides and quick bursts to create leverage and quickly eat up cushion afforded to him by corners and safeties.

According to FantasyPro’s Matthew Jones, Harrison Jr also runs a relatively high proportion of routes that break toward the middle of the field, like slants, posts and deep-ins. This, paired with his natural ability to maintain top end speed while knowing how to sell a double move makes him a lethal, big bodied target at all three levels of the defense.

Imagine a player of that talent paired with Moore, who has also starred moving from the outside into the slot at times this year for Chicago.

The variety of routes, concepts and play designs the Bears could implement in the passing game would increase two-fold, and a shared history between the team’s starting quarterback and top wide receiver with Harrison Jr only serves to show the depth of chemistry that could develop into a Chicago Bears big three.

“I grew up with Marvin Harrison. We ran on the same track team,” Moore told media after Chicago’s 37-17 win over Atlanta Sunday. “Whatever we do, if we get him, it’ll be all love. If we go a different route, what can I do about it?”

Moore and Harrison Jr both hail from Philadelphia, while Maserati Marv also played at the same College as Fields — Ohio State.

All things considered, too many stars are aligning for Marvin Harrison Jr to not become anything besides a superstar wide receiver playing for the Chicago Bears. All they need to do at this point, is craft an NFL draft strategy to land him in Bears’ blue and orange come draft day in April.

This piece is a part of a weekly column that will be published on Tuesdays following each Bears game for the rest of the NFL season. For more on the Bears and other Chicago sports from WGN News, you can follow Eli Ong on X.