CHICAGO — Watching the Chicago Bears and Justin Fields in Green Bay Sunday felt more like a solemn swan song than a ballad to build on moving into the future.

The final score was indicative of a close game, 17-9, but watching, it felt like anything but.

The Packers outgained the Bears 432-192 in total yards, and no where was that more emblematic than in the trenches.

Green Bay flummoxed Chicago’s ground game on defense, holding the Bears to 75 yards on 25 carries (3.0 yards-per-carry), while establishing their own against what was the National Football League’s top run defense heading into the contest, running for 127 yards on 24 carries (4.6 YPC) — primarily behind Aaron Jones who ran for 111 yards on 22 attempts (5.05 YPC).

A reinvigorated Chicago pass rush that helped fuel the Bears toward a 5-2 mark over their last seven games heading into their season finale against the Packers all but disappeared — Jordan Love completed a career high 84% of his passes against Chicago (27-32), due in part to the fact he had all day in the pocket. According to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, Love was pressured on just 12% of his dropbacks Sunday, the lowest mark of his career.

Alternatively, Fields was harassed by Green Bay’s pass rush all day, including most notably on the game’s most crucial down. Fields was pressured on 62.5% of his dropbacks, which included five sacks, three of which came on third down.

Play calling on offense for the Bears was also questionable, at best. Despite falling behind 14-6 after the Packers scored on the opening possession of the second half, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy abandoned the passing game.

Chicago had 0 passing attempts in the third quarter, where he chose to stubbornly run Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson into a brick wall, while Fields and DJ Moore had already proven they could thrive in cold weather conditions — Moore had 9 catches for 159 yards in the snow at Soldier Field just a week prior.

All of this resulted in a product that Bears fans have become all too familiar with this season — a team that seemed to be stuck in quicksand at important moments, discombobulated and unable to adjust on the fly, inevitably leading to game-defining plays that left Chicagoans’ minds and mouths latent with curse words and discontent, as opposed to joy and adoration if the stars aligned for them in the opposite direction.

Fields finished with a pedestrian stat line: 11/16 for 148 yards through the air, with 8 carries for 27 yards on the ground. No touchdowns, no turnovers.

His postgame press conference punctuated where he and the team stands heading into the offseason, with little of it feeling positive.

“I gave it my all, whether it’s here or not, I have no regrets,” Fields said after the game Sunday. “To the City of Chicago, love y’all, appreciate the fans and the support from all the Bears in case this is my last rodeo with y’all — Just appreciate y’all for everything.”

His words felt insightful, yet solemn.

It’s easy to be a prisoner of the moment when it comes to the game of football. One week your favorite team wins, and it’s all sunshine and daffodils. One week your favorite team loses, and the sky begins to fall. Rinse and repeat every week for four-and-a-half months, and then you have the standard experience of every NFL regular season — a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows.

Fields’ words Sunday appeared to keep this in mind, and he offered a farther-reaching perspective than one that was based in the here and now. He pointed out the discussions to be had this offseason are the same discussions that were had last offseason when Chicago had the No. 1 overall pick.

Many wondered if his job was on the line, only for general manager Ryan Poles to swing a trade with the Carolina Panthers that brought in Moore, what turned out to be this year’s No. 1 overall pick, Darnell Wright (2022 pick No. 10), and Tyrique Stevenson (2022 pick No. 56) for the first overall selection a year ago.

While Cole Kmet and DJ Moore were both sure-handed and steady catching the football, Moore was also explosive and electrifying.



But with a new year, comes new opportunities, even if this time around the rodeo is similar to the one put together some 12 months ago.

The Bears will once more have to jostle with the proposition of whether to keep the pick and take a premium talent like Marvin Harrison Jr., draft a new quarterback at first overall, or do as they did last year and trade back to garner more draft capital and impact player(s) from another quarterback-hungry team in the league.

If they went with Harrison Jr, it would likely mean Chicago would pick up Fields’ fifth-year option for $22 million and put themselves on the hook to resign him to a longer term and more expensive deal at the conclusion of his rookie contract.

Last year they passed on quarterback prospects like Bryce Young and CJ Stroud. Young struggled amid organizational turmoil and roster-wide inconsistency, while Stroud blossomed into a future NFL star from the get-go, leading the Houston Texans to their first playoff appearance since 2019 while also throwing for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions.

Can the Bears afford to pass a second straight year on selecting a franchise signal caller — this time being one of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye — and continue to build around Fields, given what has played out since last year?

Pittsburgh Steelers’ hall of fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw and at least one anonymous NFL general manager believe Poles would be out of his mind to not select Williams at the top of next year’s draft, likening the USC Trojan to a better quarterback prospect than that of Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence.

Looking at Fields’ stats, a year-over-year comparison from this year to last only serves to muddy the conversation even more too.

When also taking advanced analytics into account, he showed moderate improvement as a passer (147.5–197.1 pass YPG, 60.4–61.4 completion %, 54.4–67.1 PFF passing grade, sacked 11 less times), his rushing numbers declined significantly (1,143-657 rushing yards, 8-4 TD’s), while his touchdown production also slightly dipped while maintaining a similar amount of turnovers (1.67-1.54 TDPG, 19-18 turnovers).

I’ve long counted myself in the camp of Fields truthers who believe he is an offensive coordinator (or quarterback coach) away from making a leap from pedestrian quarterback who flashes athletic excellence, to consistently flashy performer.

I’m not alone either, from fans to former and current players, there’s still strong belief that Fields is the answer under center for Chicago.

The optimism is palpable enough to believe he will be back next year, but given Justin Fields’ energy in his delivery as he walked away from the podium Sunday, one has to wonder if he has taken his last snap for the Chicago Bears.

