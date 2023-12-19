All season long, Chicago Bears fans and sports media around the city have debated a two-part question – should the Bears stick with Justin Fields or blow it up and draft a rookie quarterback in April?

But what if they choose plan C, and general manager Ryan Poles calls the Los Angeles Chargers to inquire about Justin Herbert? It’s a long shot for a multitude of reasons, I know, but hear me out.

If Poles could talk the Chargers into a deal, it’s a more clear-cut choice to make than leaning on either of the latter – sticking with Fields or drafting one of Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

Chicago’s defense has rounded into form with a number of high-quality, young pieces to carry the defense for the next three to four years.

The Montez Sweat trade has played out beautifully. Since coming over from the Washington Commanders for a second-round choice, he’s become the first player in NFL history to lead two teams in sacks this late in the season — 6.5 sacks with the Commanders, and 6 sacks for the Bears.

As of Week 16, Jaylon Johnson is Pro Football Focus’s highest-rated cornerback, coming in with a defensive grade of 91.3 on the year, with a 91.5 coverage grade — both of which rank No. 1 in the National Football League.

Offseason acquisitions TJ Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds anchor a stout linebacking core, with Edwards (a native of north suburban Lake Villa) ranking sixth in the NFL in combined tackles (137).

Chicago’s defense, as a whole, is tied for fourth in the NFL in turnovers (24), while also ranking second in interceptions (18) — 12 of which have come since acquiring Sweat six weeks ago.

One can look at this roster and reasonably conclude that not only is the defense ready to compete, but they’re also ready to be one of the NFL’s best units on that side of the ball next season.

Under this pretense and taking the conversation to a broader sense, most NFL prognosticators look at teams in a similar situation to the Bears’ and toss around the phrase, “They’re a quarterback away from seriously competing in this league,” or something to that extent.

While some argue that’s investing in a rookie like Williams, who one NFL draft expert called the best quarterback prospect of the 21st century — ahead of talents like Eli Manning, Andrew Luck, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence, a more conventional, surefire way of paving the road toward playoff success is through the acquisition of a veteran quarterback.

Just take the Los Angeles Rams for example.

At the end of the 2020 NFL season, the Rams finished 10-6, and lost a divisional round matchup to the Green Bay Packers. Heading into the offseason, they had a good, but not great quarterback under center (Jared Goff) who had fallen out of favor with head coach Sean McVay, and boasted a top-five-caliber NFL defense that featured a superstar player on the defensive line and at cornerback.

McVay had a much-publicized, accidental run-in with then-Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford while on vacation in Cabo, and the chance meeting sparked the fuse to an explosive trade that sent shockwaves throughout the NFL — the Lions sent Stafford to Los Angeles, and the Rams sent Goff to Detroit with three draft picks, two first rounders and a third.

The rest is history.

Los Angeles went on to win the Super Bowl after dealing for Stafford, while Goff and the draft capital Detroit acquired helped them finally put together a rebuild that has the Lions in line for their first division title since 1994, when the division was still the NFC Central.

Chicago has not seen the level of success Los Angeles experienced prior to that offseason since 2006, and the tandem of Sweat and Johnson, while elite, is not 2020 Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, but today’s Los Angeles Chargers are very much heading toward a similar situation to where Detroit was in early 2021.

The Chargers fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco last week and are heading into a complete restructure of their front office, much like the Lions, who fired then-head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn before bringing in Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes.

Is Herbert disgruntled with his time in Los Angeles? He has certainly been toiling away on a team that’s perpetually mediocre year-in and year-out, much like Stafford during his days with the Lions.

If so, will the Chargers’ next head coach and front office honor a trade request from Herbert if he wants out? That’s what Campbell and Holmes did with Stafford, even going as far as trading him to his preferred destination.

The Bears have a quarterback who may be falling out of favor with this coaching staff, the team will be heading into the offseason with a defense they should be confident can go toe-to-toe with any team in the league, and they have the additional draft capital to pursue trading for a talent like Herbert.

Remember the part of this column where I said the trade would be a longshot?

While Poles would likely have to offer a minimum of Fields, three first round picks, and an additional second or third round pick, but there are three other factors too.

Herbert has a full no trade clause in his contract, Los Angeles would incur a small mountain of dead cap if they traded Herbert, and 6-foot-6-inch tall quarterbacks who throw for over 5,000 yards and 35-plus touchdowns don’t exactly grow on trees.

According to Spotrac, if Herbert green-lit a swap and the Chargers traded him this offseason, they would incur $108,502,700 in dead cap over the next five years.

Herbert is also one of seven quarterbacks to ever throw for over 5,000 yards and 35 or more passing touchdowns in a single season — the other six are Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning, Dan Marino and Stafford.

Bottom line, there may be a litany of reasons why it probably won’t happen, but there are also just as many reasons why Poles should place a phone call, open up Pandora’s box and ask,

“What if I can make Justin Herbert a Chicago Bear?”

This piece is a part of a weekly column that will be published on Tuesdays following each Bears game for the rest of the NFL season. For more on the Bears and other Chicago sports from WGN News, you can follow Eli Ong on X.