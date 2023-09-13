LAKE FOREST, Ill. — As you might expect, there were plenty of moments that the Bears’ starting quarterback would like to have had back from the team’s opening week loss to the Packers.

It wasn’t just his “Pick Six” in the fourth quarter that Justin Fields lamented on when talking with the media on Wednesday at Halas Hall.

“After a game, there’s always a number of plays that you wish you had back,” said Fields. “You’re never going to get perfect quarterback play but you go back – and really at any position – you want to do better on this play or do something different that you wish you had did different, especially if it doesn’t come out your way at the end of the day.

“A lot of stuff to learn from, and a lot of stuff to get better from for sure.”

Fields isn’t lying as the offense left a lot to be desired in a 38-20 loss to Green Bay at Soldier Field that soured some of the positive vibes entering the opening week contest. The quarterback was 24-of-37 for 216 yards with a touchdown and fourth quarter interception that was returned for a score by the Packers’ Quay Walker.

What many were disappointed about was the lack of throws down the field for Fields as the gameplan from coordinator Luke Getsy focused mostly on short passing. D.J. Moore, the big-play threat acquired by general manager Ryan Poles in the offseason, had just two targets which came in the first half.

Chase Claypool didn’t have a catch and was targeted twice as the throws downfield were limited.

While the Green Bay defense was geared to try and stop that, Fields was asked on Wednesday if there were moments he wished he’d been more aggressive with throws in the opening game.

“Yeah, for sure,” said Fields when asked that question. “That’s one thing I talked to Luke and coach (Matt Eberflus) about is just I felt I was a little too conservative at times during the game. So defintely with guys like D.J. (Moore) and Chase (Claypool) on the outside, if we do have one-on-one on the outside, essentially throwing it up and seeing what happens.

“With them, they’re great playmakers and they can most likely come up with the 50/50 balls, so definitely want to give them more chances deep down the field.”

So why wasn’t he more aggressive?

“I’m not sure,” said Field when asked that.

The good news for him and the Bears is he’s got 16 more weeks to change that.