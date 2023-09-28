LAKE FOREST — There are many who are hoping for some changes for the Bears’ struggling defense as 2023 goes along, but one thing is staying the same.

That concerns the duty that has been added to Matt Eberflus’ responsibilities.

On Wednesday, ahead of the Bears’ game against the Broncos at Soldier Field on Sunday, the head coach announced that he’ll continue to call plays for the defense for the foreseeable future. This was necessitated by the abrupt resignation of Alan Williams on September 20.

Naturally, Eberflus was asked if he’ll keep calling the plays for the rest of 2023 season.

“That’s the plan, and we’ve talked about different things, but that’s the plan right there, right now,” said Eberflus in response to that question.

It’s not an ideal situation, since the first-time head coach made the decision when he took over in the winter of 2022 not to be the defensive play-caller but to focus on running the team as a whole.

But with Williams’ sudden resignation, Eberflus returns to the duties that he had in his previous job with the Colts, where he was defensive coordinator from 2018-2021.

Once again, it’s been a struggle for the Bears’ defense after finishing last in points allowed and 29th in yardage during the 3-14 2022 season. Once again, the unit is 29th in yardage allowed (407.3) while they’re second-to-last in points allowed 35.3.

Not helping the cause was a poor showing against the Chiefs in Week 3 where they gave up 41 points, 465 yards and 31 first downs in a 31-point defeat.

Eberflus himself will be looking for his first win calling plays since Week 16 of the 2021 season when Indianapolis defeated the Cardinals. The Colts lost their final two games of that season when he was a defense coordinator and the first two calling plays after Williams resignation.