One left tackle practices, another doesn’t for the Bears on Wednesday

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jason Peters (71) walks on the field before a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

LAKE FOREST – One of the major concerns during training camp was how the Bears were going to fill their vacant left tackle position.

At first, it looked as if second round pick Teven Jenkins had a shot to lock down the spot, but a back injury that eventually led to surgery has taken him out of the equation. A veteran and rookie were able to hold down the spot till the season opener, but both went down against the Rams in a season-opening loss on Sunday night.

As the team starts work to face the Bengals on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field, one of those players is back to practice while another is not.

Veteran Jason Peters, who left Sunday’s game with a quad injury late in the first half, was limited in practice on Wednesday afternoon. Rookie Larry Borom, who took over when Peters left and injured his ankle in the third quarter, didn’t practice.

Elijah Wilkinson, who was signed in the offseason, took over at the left tackle spot for the rest of the 34-14 loss to Los Angeles and would figure to start if both our out of the lineup on Sunday.

Some encouraging news came from nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who missed the opener after what Matt Nagy described as a knee “tweak” early in Rams week practices. He took part in practice in a limited role after missing Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday’s workouts last week.