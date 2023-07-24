LAKE FOREST — One of the players that many Bears fans are curious to see in 2023 will not be on the field to start training camp this week.

The Bears have confirmed that wide receiver Chase Claypool will begin training camp on the PUP list.

The team has placed wide receiver Chase Claypool on the Physically Unable to Perform list as they get ready to start workouts for the 2023 season at Halas Hall. Players will report to training camp on Tuesday in Lake Forest before the first official practice on Wednesday.

Claypool missed part of the OTA and all of the mandatory minicamp in June with what were described as minor injuries. He had been seen on social media going through workouts with Bears quarterback Justin Fields outside of team facilities over the last month and was expected to be ready to go for training camp.

But that won’t happen as Claypool will not be allowed to take part in the workouts on the field with the team. Per the preseason PUP rules, the receiver can still attend meetings, use Halas Hall facilities, and even work out on the side during practices.

When he’s healthy, the Bears can activate Claypool from the PUP list and he can begin to practice immediately.

Acquired at the trade deadline in November 2022 from the Steelers in exchange for a 2023 second round pick, many are eager to see what the receiver will do in his second season with the Bears.

After the trade, Claypool made 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games with the team, less than some might have hoped the receiver as he finished his third year in the NFL. But with a full offseason and more time to work with Fields, there is hope he can reach his potential in his fourth season.

The start of that, however, has been delayed for just a bit.