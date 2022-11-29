LAKE FOREST – When a team has only won three of their 12 games, the number of players getting votes for the NFL’s All-Star showcase figures to be on the lower end.

That was the case this week as the first round of numbers came in for the Pro Bowl Games that will be hosted in Las Vegas in late January and early February.

In fact, only one player from the Bears was a leader at his position, and he’s dealing with an injury at the moment.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Free safety Eddie Jackson is currently leading the voting at that position in the NFC, getting 54,291 votes. This number was released a day after he injured his foot in the first half of a 31-10 loss to the Jets on Sunday afternoon at Met Life Stadium.

Head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t have an update on Jackson’s status on Monday and wouldn’t say if there is fear that the injury could be season-ending.

Before that moment on Sunday, Jackson was in the midst of a bounce-back year in his sixth NFL season. After failing to get an interception the past two years, the safety has four in 12 games so far in 2022 including a pair of forced fumbles.

Jackson’s 80 tackles are the second-most of his career, just short of the high of 82 that he had in 16 games in 2020.

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson leads the voting with 90,313 votes, and he’s followed by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (87,384), Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce (85,785), Giants running back Saquon Barkley (83,947), and Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill (83,576).

Voting for the game continues till Thursday, December 15 and you can vote for your favorite players by clicking here.

Fan votes will make up a third of the voting, with players making up another third and coaches the final third. They will cast their vote for the Pro Bowl Games on Friday, December 16.