INDIANAPOLIS — For veteran players, the preseason can be a time to balance taking the field in a game, but one defender is eager to see the field sooner than later.

That’s because DeMarcus Walker hasn’t been able to do so very much during training camp due to an undisclosed injury.

But the defensive end was back on the field when the Bears joined the Colts for practice the last two days in Westfield, Indiana. It’s a positive sign for a player the team signed to aid its struggling pass rush, and you could say he was just a little excited to return to workouts.

“From zero-to-100, I’d give it 250,” said Walker when asked about his eagerness to get back to practice as the Bears prepare for their season opener against the Packers on September 10. “So excited to see the guys make plays and the young guys to develop, so the eagerness is through the roof.”

Does that mean he could see the field when the Bears take on the Colts in their second preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night? Walker said the coaches have to determine that, and immediately he was asked if he’d petition the coaches to take the field.

“What do you think?,” asked Walker.

“I think you’d push for it,” said the reporter.

“That’s a good answer. I like that,” said Walker.

The Bears certainly could use the help of the seventh-year defensive end, who enjoyed his best season with the Titans in 2022. He had a career-high seven sacks in 17 games mostly as a reserve with 10 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits.

Walker got some pass-rushing help with the signing of Yannick Ngakoue, who had 9 1/2 sacks with the Colts in 2022. He’s not the only one on the defense trying to get back on the field after dealing with an injury as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and safety Jaquan Brisker remain on the sidelines.

As eager as he is to get back on the field, Walker’s more excited to see what the defense can do when everyone is on the field.

“I just want to see all the gangstas together,” said Walker when asked what he’s most curious to learn about the defense. “Everybody healthy and everybody on one mind, one team, one defense. I can’t wait to see that, either.”

The Bears and fans can’t wait to see one of their biggest free agent signings on the field, too, especially if that was Saturday night.