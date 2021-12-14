On a day full of COVID-19 cases in the NFL, Mario Edwards added to the Bears’ virus reserve list

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 10: Mario Edwards #97 of the Chicago Bears reacts during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Over the past week in sports, COVID-19 cases have been creeping back into leagues around the country, and the National Football League is no exception.

Today was the NFL’s highest number of player positives since Covid began. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league had 37 positive virus tests on Monday, which are the most for a single day since the beginning of the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The Bears were not exempt, as they had a case of their own pop up after their loss to the Packers on Sunday night.

#Bears roster move:

We have placed DE Mario Edwards Jr. on Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 13, 2021

Defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. was added to the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, joining a number of others who were placed in the protocol. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’ll be required to quarantine for ten days.

Edwards joins offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson in the team’s COVID-19 protocol as he’s been on the list since November 26th and has yet to be re-activated.

After missing two weeks due to injury, Edwards returned to the Bears’ lineup Sunday against the Packers but didn’t register a statistic in 19 plays. In nine games this season, the defensive end has seven tackles, 1 1/2 sack with four quarterback hits in his second season in Chicago.