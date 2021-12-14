On a day full of COVID-19 cases in the NFL, Mario Edwards added to the Bears’ virus reserve list

LAKE FOREST – Over the past week in sports, COVID-19 cases have been creeping back into leagues around the country, and the National Football League is no exception.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the league had 37 positive virus tests on Monday, which are the most for a single day since the beginning of the pandemic began in March of 2020.
The Bears were not exempt, as they had a case of their own pop up after their loss to the Packers on Sunday night.
Defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. was added to the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday, joining a number of others who were placed in the protocol. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’ll be required to quarantine for ten days.
Edwards joins offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson in the team’s COVID-19 protocol as he’s been on the list since November 26th and has yet to be re-activated.
After missing two weeks due to injury, Edwards returned to the Bears’ lineup Sunday against the Packers but didn’t register a statistic in 19 plays. In nine games this season, the defensive end has seven tackles, 1 1/2 sack with four quarterback hits in his second season in Chicago.