No word on a starting QB or who’s calling plays for the Bears against the Lions

LAKE FOREST – A week ago, Bears fans knew before the week even before the practice week began who the starter at quarterback would be.

With Andy Dalton unable to practice due to a knee bruise, Justin Fields was named the starter a few days ahead of the contest with the Browns. It gave the team some time to prepare while also giving the fans a reason to get excited, even if that didn’t pan out Sunday in Cleveland.

But this week, Matt Nagy had the ability to wait to name a starter ahead of the team’s fourth game of the season with the Lions at Soldier Field. That’s because both players were able to take the field at Halas Hall on Wednesday.

Dalton was limited in his first practice since the Friday before the Week 2 match-up as he continues to deal with that knee injury. Meanwhile, Fields was a full participant in the workout as he deals with a right thumb injury.

Once again, Nagy made clear that if Dalton is healthy for Sunday, he would be the one to start against the Lions at Soldier Field.

While that question will be answered throughout the week, the one about the playcalling hasn’t as the team opens NFC North play. Nagy, who said that everything was under evaluation after a 47-yard, six-point performance in a loss to Cleveland, but he wouldn’t reveal whether he or offensive coordinator Bill Lazor would send in the calls on Sunday.

Last year, Nagy handed off the playcalling duties to Lazor before the team’s Week 10 game against the Vikings after the team lost three consecutive games three straight losses.