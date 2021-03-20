No homecoming for Kenny Golladay with the Bears as the receiver joins the Giants: Report

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 04: Kenny Golladay #19 of the Detroit Lions tries to get around the tackle of Marcus Williams #43 of the New Orleans Saints at Ford Field on October 04, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. New Orleans won the game 35-29. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – For many Bears’ fans, it’s been quite a difficult week.

First there was the end of the hope of Russell Wilson coming to Chicago when the Seahawks decided not to deal him. That led to what, so far, has been an unpopular signing of quarterback Andy Dalton.

On Thursday came the news of Kyle Fuller’s release in order to help the Bears get under the 2021 salary cap. Desmond Trufant has been signed to take his place, doing so after dealing with injuries the last two years that have cost him 17 games with the Falcons & Lions.

A ray of light could have come from a local product who has developed into a great receiver in the NFL. But Saturday brought more bad news for Bears fans in what has been a bad week.

Sources: #Lions FA WR Kenny Golladay is picking the #Giants, expected to complete a deal with NYG to give QB Daniel Jones a top receiver. A big FA off the board. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2021

Per multiple reports, the first from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, former St. Rita High School & Northern Illinois receiver Kenny Golladay has agreed to a new four-year, $72 millon deal with the Giants.

The Bears has made a major push to sign him in hopes of pairing him with Allen Robinson for the 2021 season after he signed his franchise tag this past week. Instead, Golladay will be another target for young quarterback Daniel Jones in the continued rebuild of the Giants’ organization.

Drafted by the Lions in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Golladay caught 183 passes for 3,068 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Lions in four seasons. He was limited to just five games in 2020 with a hip injury, making 20 catches for 338 yards and two touchdowns in those contests.