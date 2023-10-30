LAKE FOREST, Ill. — There will not be a change for the Bears at quarterback – and Matt Eberflus didn’t even wait till the end of the week to make it official.

On Monday, the head coach already ruled out starter Justin Fields for their game against the Saints in Week 9 as he continues to rehab a dislocated thumb. The past two weeks, Eberflus had waited until Friday to declare the quarterback out, listing him as doubtful the last two Mondays.

With the definitive announcement this week, rookie Tyson Bagent will get his third consecutive start for the Bears at Noon at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Injured in the second half of the Bears’ Week 6 loss to the Vikings at Soldier Field, Fields continues to be classified as “week-to-week” by the Bears. Just like before, there is no sign that the Bears are looking to place the quarterback on injured reserve or an indication that he’ll need surgery.

“He’s progressing, I can just say that,” said Eberflus when asked if Fields can grip a football, one of the main things that the Bears were looking for in order to clear the quarterback to play again. “I’m not going to get into particulars, but he is progressing.”

With Fields on the sidelines again, Bagent will get another opportunity to continue his unique rise from undrafted free agent to NFL roster from Division II Shepherd University. Over the course of play in his three games against the Vikings (in relief of Fields), Raiders (start) and Chargers (start), he’s completed 56-of-80 passes for 477 yards with a touchdown compared to three interceptions.

He also had a pair of short rushing touchdowns with 27 yards on the ground on nine carries.

In his third year with the Bears, Fields has completed 61.7 percent of his passes for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns compared to six interceptions.