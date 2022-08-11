LAKE FOREST – For a Bears’ receiver room looking for players to step up and perform in a new-look offense, it’s not been the best of weeks.

A few players have gone done with injuries during training camp, and now it appears one of those receivers is going to be out a significant amount of time.

Per a report from Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, N’Keal Harry suffered a high ankle sprain and is undergoing surgery to repair it on Thursday morning, which will put him out 6-to-8 weeks. If this timeline were to hold, this would put the receiver’s return sometime in October, depending upon if he’s placed on the regular season PUP list or not.

The Bears have yet to confirm the procedure or timeline.

It marks the third time that Harry has suffered a preseason injury that will cost him time in the regular season, having had this happen in 2019 and 2021.

The 32nd pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Patriots, Harry was traded to the Bears in July in hopes of restarting a career that never got off the ground in New England. In 33 games with the Patriots, the receiver made 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns, with most of his production coming in his second season (33 catches, 309 yards, two touchdowns).

In his rookie season of 2019, another ankle injury kept him off the field till November, as he played in just seven games with 12 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns. After making a trade demand in training camp in 2021, Harry suffered a shoulder injury that would keep him out of the lineup until October.

During his 12 games last season, Harry caught 12 passes for 184 yards.

Upon his arrival with the Bears, the receiver was expected to compete for playing time with a number of new pass catchers brought in by general manager Ryan Poles.