Nick Foles has the confidence of those around him before his first Bears’ start

LAKE FOREST – When he was signed back in March, the thought was that it was going to happen at some point during the 2020 season.

The Bears’ didn’t just trade for Nick Foles, picking up three years of a contract worth $24 million dollars that has $21 million guaranteed. It was pretty much expected that the veteran quarterback and Super Bowl champion would at sometime see the field this fall.

That happened in Week 3 as Mitchell Trubisky’s inconsistency finally proved to be too much for Matt Nagy to bear, no pun intended, and Foles was inserted into the lineup with his team down 26-10 in the fourth.

His efforts in the incredible comeback, that included three touchdown throws, earned Foles the Bears’ starting job for good just 24 hours later. Now he gets ready to lead the Bears onto the field to face the Colts on Sunday at 3:25 PM at home.

“I feel really comfortable,” said Foles when asked about how he feels about the offense ahead of his first Bears’ start. “Going into this week, there’s been a lot of great conversations. Even last game, I felt more of myself when I stepped into that situation, just playing and just do things I like to do in a chaotic situation.

“I’m definitely a lot more comfortable than I was but this week will be great to go out there and practice and get a preparation week. Go through the plays and study the plays and watch practice after practice and fine tune everything.”

The good news for Foles is while he begins to prepare for his first start and the Colts’ strong defense, his teammates have shown faith in him through words and actions. Despite having not played in a game before, the Bears had five drives go inside Falcons’ territory with Foles, with the first two ending on shots to the endzone.

In the final three drives, the Bears punched it in for touchdowns, reaffirming some of the trust that receivers had gotten for the quarterback during his work in practice.

“He’s been the same since he got here. A very over communicative guy, if that’s the proper word to you. He’s a dude that always communicates, whether he’s playing or he’s not playing, he’s always communicating what he sees, communicating things like that,” said receiver Allen Robinson of Foles. “That’s just the kind of guy he is. So he brought that to us on the sideline, in the huddle, like you said, with the touchdown that he threw A-Mill (Anthony Miller), just kinda overcommunicating to everybody what he wanted as far as to get out of that play and some job or assignments that might alter or change a little bit.

“He’s definitely been a guy that over communicates clearly.”

Perhaps that’s why he was able to direct the offense with precision without much notice last Sunday. Should he do so this week against Indianapolis, the Bears will have their first 4-0 start since their NFC Championship season of 2006.

Needless to say, the Bears’ offense feels in good hands with No. 9 under center.

“Nick’s a veteran quarterback. He’s a quarterback who’s always ready when his number’s called,” said running back Cordarrelle Patterson.

Week 3 proved that to the offense and Bears’ fans around the world.