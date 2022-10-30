CHICAGO – Their best victory of the year was followed by arguably one of their biggest midseason trades in the history of the franchise.

That was part of a busy week for the Bears, who decisively beat the Patriots on Monday and then traded Robert Quinn on Wednesday as they started preps for the Cowboys on a short week.

Nicholas Moreano of CHGO covered it all in Foxborough and then Halas Hall as the Bears went through a very eventful week.

He joined “The 9-Yard Line” and “9 Good Minutes” to discuss those stories with the team and more with Larry Hawley. You can watch his full interview.