NEW YORK – After years of speculation about what the league would do with their annual All-Star showcase, the NFL is finally making changes to the Pro Bowl.

Essentially, the tackle football game featuring the best players in the league is gone and is being replaced by a series of events.

The traditional Pro Bowl, that has been played at a number of different venues and times since it began in January 1951, is being replaced by the “The Pro Bowl Games.” It’s a week-long skills competition in Las Vegas featuring the best players in the AFC and NFC that will culminate with a Flag Football game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 5th.

The week remains at the same time on the calendar as it takes place one week before Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. A full list of the activities for the Pro Bowl Games will be provided in the coming months, but the emphasis of the events will be on flag football.

“We’ve received invaluable feedback from players, teams and fans about reimagining the Pro Bowl, and as a result, we’re thrilled to use The Pro Bowl Games as a platform to spotlight Flag football as an integral part of the sport’s future while also introducing fun, new forms of competition and entertainment that will bring our players, their families and fans closer than ever before,” said NFL Executive VP of club business and league events Peter O’Reilly in a statement released by the league.

Along with the announcement of the changes, the NFL says that Peyton Manning and his Omaha Productions will play a major role in shaping the programming for the event as well. The Hall of Fame quarterback will also be part of the coaching staff for the NFC-AFC Flag Football game on February 5th in Las Vegas.