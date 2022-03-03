NFL and NFLPA suspend COVID-19 protocols

CHICAGO – For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, protocols for COVID-19 in the National Football League have been suspended.

The league announced in a memo to teams on Thursday that protocols for testing, physical distancing, and masks are no longer required. Most of these have been in place since March of 2020 at varying levels based on the spread of COVID-19.

In the memo, the NFL and NFLPA said they’ve done so because of the “encouraging trends regarding prevalence and severity of COVID-19” along with guidance from the CDC, changes to state laws, and consulting their own experts on the matter.

This means that there will be no mandatory testing of players, no mask requirements or capacity limits at team facilities. The NFL still encourages staff or players who experience COVID-19 symptoms to inform the team of them and get tested for the virus.

At the moment, it’s mostly staff who are in team facilities as the offseason continues ahead of spring rookie camps and OTA work. The Bears will start their voluntary offseason program on Monday, April 4th at Halas Hall with rookie camp slated to begin on May 4th and continue through the sixth.

OTA workouts will start May 16th and will continue off and on through June 9th, with mandatory mini-camp slated for June 14-16.

The full NFL schedule will be released this spring along with preseason games, which will be the first under a new regime for the Bears. New general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus take over the top football spots in the franchise in 2022 as the league continues to get back to normal