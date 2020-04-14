NFL and NFLPA agree to an at-home offseason workout program during COVID-19 pandemic

LAKE FOREST, IL – JUNE 05: A general view during warms up during the Chicago Bears organized team activities or OTA on June 5, 2019 at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Any hopes of a normal offseason of workouts at Halas Hall are gone for the Bears thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But after sometime to consider their options, the NFL and the NFLPA have come up with some ground rules on how to deal with this unique time.

This week, the league and player’s association agreed that teams will be able to start a virtual period of work on April 20th and last till May 15th at the latest.

With all team training centers closed by league order due to the pandemic, all activities will be done online. This includes classroom instruction, workout sessions, along with other non-football conferences which the team conducts.

So what about after that? Options remain even if the league continues to keep team facilities closed.

On May 18th, teams can continues their offseason programs online even if the team headquarters don’t open. Should the pandemic forced them to stay closed the entire offseason, teams will be allowed to complete a mandatory veteran mini-camp virtually.

They’ll be allowed to have two hours of classroom work and two hours of workouts during those workouts, and these mini-camps must be completed by June 26th.

This is just one of the many ways the NFL has had to pivot due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past month. The league’s player draft will go on as scheduled from April 23-25, but it will be entirely done from home, with even commissioner Roger Goodell reading the selections from his basement.

The NFL schedule for the 2020 is still expected to be released in May.