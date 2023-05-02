LAKE FOREST – One of the things that fans enjoy from year-to-year is to see what numbers their favorite players will be assigned for the upcoming season.

That includes the rookies, who are joining the Bears for the very first time.

Ahead of the team’s mini-camp this weekend, the team assigned the first year players the numbers they’ll wear to start out their NFL careers. Some were able to keep their college digits but many others are starting anew in Chicago.

Here are the number assigned to the Bears’ 2023 draft picks.

Darnell Wright – OT – #58 (Wore Same at Tennessee)

Gervon Dexter Sr. – DT – #98 (Wore #9 at Florida)

Tyrique Stevenson – CB – #29 (Wore #2 at Miami)

Zacch Pickens – DT – #96 (Wore #6 at South Carolina)

Roschon Johnson – RB – #30 (Wore #2 at Texas)

Tyler Scott – WR – #13 (Wore same at Cincinnati)

Terell Smith – CB – #32 (Wore #4 at Minnesota)

Noah Sewell – LB – #44 (Wore #1 at Oregon)

Travis Bell – DT – #73 (Wore #96 at Kennesaw State)

Kendall Williamson – S – #36 (Wore 21 at Stanford)

A number of undrafted free agents and those invited to the minicamp will receive their number assignments later in the week.

Head coach Matt Eberflus will put the rookies through workouts on Friday and Saturday at Halas Hall as he gets a look at the team’s 2023 draft class along with other first year players that could help the team.

After that, the team will hold ten OTA practices in late June and early July before mandatory full squad minicamp June 13, 14, and 15.