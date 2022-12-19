CHICAGO – There was once again some history made at Soldier Field thanks to the Bears’ quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Fields did so for the Bears’ franchise along with the NFL thanks to the 95 yards he gained against the NFL-leading Eagles on the ground. That puts him at exactly 1,000 yards on the season, which is significant in two ways:

By reaching that amount of yards on the ground, the second-year quarterback broke the Bears’ mark for quarterback rushing in a season. That was previously held by Bobby Douglass, who had 968 during the 1972 season.

Getting to 1,000 yards puts Fields in elite company in the NFL as he becomes just the third quarterback in league history to reach the millennium mark in rushing yardage. He joins Michael Vick, who did so with the Falcons in 2006, and current Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who got there in 2019 & 2020.

Of course, just like all season, it wasn’t enough for the Bears to pick up a victory, as their losing skid now reaches seven games.

We’re recapping Philadelphia’s 25-20 win at Soldier Field on this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now as we hear from Fields after another historic effort rushing and a good game through the air, too.

We’ll also look at what didn’t go right for the Bears to be able to finish off what would have been one of the biggest upsets in the NFL in the 2022 season. Plus we’ll have injury updates for guard Tevin Jenkins and linebacker Jack Sanborn, each of whom had to leave the game against the Eagles.

Larry Hawley has that and more in this edition of “The 9-Yard Line,” which you can watch live in the video above.