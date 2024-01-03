CHICAGO — Two Chicago Bears made the NFC Pro Bowl roster, and their selection should come as no surprise to Chicago Bears fans.

Defensive end Montez Sweat and cornerback Jaylon Johnson were both named to the pro bowl, and the Bears commemorated the moment Wednesday with a surprise announcement during game planning at Halas Hall.

Sweat has 12.5 sacks (T-10th in the NFL) and 3 forced fumbles on the season heading into week 18. Also notable among his achievements this year, Sweat leads two different teams in sacks on the season (Washington Commanders and Chicago), despite not having played for the Commanders since week 9.

Johnson has 31 tackles, 10 passes defended and 4 interceptions — including a pick six against the Las Vegas Raiders. According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson is also their highest rated defender at the cornerback position this year, both in overall defensive grade and coverage grade too.

The Chicago Bears play the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT in their regular season finale.