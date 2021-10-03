MONSTER’S MASH: The return of Eddie Goldman

LAKE FOREST – One of the players that the Bears along with fans were excited to see back on the field in 2021 was the only player on the roster that opted out of the 2020 season.

But a knee issue crept up during the Monday before the season opener against the Rams for nose tackle Eddie Goldman, keeping him out of that contest. Despite playing off and on in practice the next two weeks, he wasn’t healthy enough to take the field.

The fourth week is finally the charm for the lineman, however, as his participation in the last two practices this week has him completely off the injury report and ready to go for the Lions on Sunday.

It will be a much-appreciated addition to the defensive line as Goldman made a major impact on the interior to draw pressure off Akiem Hicks and the outside linebackers. Sunday will be Goldman’s first game with the Bears since Week 16 of the 2019 season against the Chiefs.

He missed the season finale against the Vikings then the entire 2020 season.

GIPSON OUT AGAIN

Unfortunately for the defense, they won’t be without their starting strong safety for a second-straight week.

A hamstring injury suffered in practice during the Browns’ week will keep Tashaun Gipson on the sidelines against the Lions this week. Deon Bush will take his place in the starting lineup as he did in Cleveland back in Week 3.

He finished last week with six tackles and a pass break-up.

STAT OF THE WEEK: 5-1

The record of Nagy against the Lions in his career in Chicago, having won his first five games against Detroit before losing 34-30 last December at Soldier Field.