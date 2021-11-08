MONSTER’S MASH: The return of David Montgomery

LAKE FOREST – Early in the season, he was in the running for the team’s most valuable player thanks to his running.

David Montgomery’s churn-up yardage while making defenders miss was the highlight of the Bears’ offense as the running back averaged over 4.5 yards per carry in the first three-and-a-half game. But a knee injury in the second half against the Lions in Week 4 slowed his fast start to 2021 landing him on IR and taking him out the lineup for over a month.

But on Monday night, the Bears will finally welcome their top ball carrier back into the lineup on a national stage.

Montgomery is cleared to take the field on Monday night as the Bears face the Steelers at Heinz Field as the running back had a good week of practice after starting his 21-day window to come of IR. It’s a boost for the team’s offense as they welcome back the ball carrier who had 309 yards and three touchdowns before the injury occurred.

He will be carrying the ball along with Khalil Herbert in Pittsburgh as Damien Williams is out with a knee injury that he suffered in the first half of the loss to the 49ers last Sunday.

ANOTHER WEEK WITHOUT MACK

While he’s not on the IR, Khalil Mack wasn’t really close to playing for a second-straight week for the Bears.

His ailing foot, which the outside linebacker was able to play with for a few weeks, knocked him out of every practice this week and will have him on the sidelines against the Steelers on Monday evening. Once again, the Bears will be without the player who currently leads them in sacks with six.

Mack’s absence was felt last week against San Francisco as the Bears failed to get a sack or a quarterback hit in a 33-22 loss. It was the first time this season and just the third time in the Matt Nagy era that the team has allowed 30 points in back-to-back games.

STAT OF THE WEEK: 16

The number of years since the Steelers last beat the Bears, doing so on December 11, 2005 at a snowy Heinz Field by a 21-9 decision. Since then, the Bears have won three meetings against Pittsburgh, with two coming at Soldier Field (2009 and 2017) and one on the road (2013).