LAKE FOREST – Did this week feel a little unusual, Bears fans?

The reason why is very simple, and not something that’s happened much around the franchise over the previous generations.

All week long, fans have been talked enthusiastically about the play of the Bears’ quarterback. Around the country, there has been a buzz about this play from national pundits who watched his record-breaking performance against the Dolphins last week.

Justin Fields has generated all of this by his play, which was kicked off by a few changes to the offensive scheme after the Bears scored just seven points against the Commanders in a five-point loss on October 13th.

It’s easily the most optimistic that fans have been about “QB1” in his season-and-a-half in Chicago and has brought some joy despite the team’s 6-3 record. Great quarterback play hasn’t been a staple of the Bears much, so improved offensive production is a reason to celebrate.

Fields’ reaction to the hype along with the offense’s reaction to it is one of the topics covered in this week’s “Monster’s Mash” video notebook from WGN News Now ahead of Sunday’s game against the Lions at Soldier Field.

Along with plenty of talk about Fields, we also look at how receiver Chase Claypool continues to adjust to life with the Bears after arriving in a trade from the Steelers at the deadline.

Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn has an opportunity with the starting defense after Roquan Smith was traded to the Ravens. He made his first career start last Sunday against the Dolphins and will see heavy time again, trying to do what he can to stay in the moment.

Larry Hawley has more on these stories in “Monster’s Mash,” which you can watch in the video above.