MONSTER’S MASH: The first of what the Bears hope is many starts for Justin Fields

LAKE FOREST – The moment has arrived.

Justin Fields will have his first start in the NFL on Sunday as the Bears face the Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. It comes in his third game of his professional career, which comes after Andy Dalton’s knee injury suffered in a win over the Bengals last week at Soldier Field.

Matt Nagy wasted no time this week as he announced Fields’ start on Wednesday before the team even started practice, with Dalton being ruled out of practice quickly. That’s meant not only a week of adjustment for Fields but also the offense around him, as they try to adjust their strategies to get the most out of the quarterback.

That was a big focus of “Monster’s Mash” for Week 3 from Larry Hawley on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.

GIPSON, GOLDMAN OUT

The Bears caught a bad break during practice this week as safety Tashaun Gipson injured his hamstring during practice at Halas Hall.

He was limited in practice on Wednesday then out completely on Thursday and Friday and then was officially ruled out before the game on Sunday. This is the first game that Gipson has missed since joining the Bears in 2020, with his last game he missed coming with the Texans in 2019.

Defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is out for a third-straight game with a knee injury that’s bothered him since before Week 1. He was limited for Wednesday and Thursday before being held out on Friday.

STAT OF THE WEEK: 9

The number of consecutive games against AFC North opponents which the Bears have won after the win over the Bengals in Week 2.