CHICAGO – Questions have been more plentiful than answers for the Bears since the beginning of the year when they changed their front office and coaching staff along with most of their players.

The team has a different look with many players arriving on the team trying to prove their worth in the NFL or have a restart to their careers in the league. Of course, a few returners are making their way back to the lineup including quarterback Justin Fields, who enters his second season in the NFL.

Roquan Smith is also returning for his fifth season after a most interesting training camp in which he staged a hold-in to try and get a new contract. It didn’t work out, he returned to practice, and now is “betting on himself” in the final year of his contract.

Oh, he will be with the rest of the defense in learning the team’s new 4-3 defensive scheme brought by new head coach Matt Eberflus and defensive coordinator Alan Williams.

Speaking of the new on-field leader of the team, Eberflus has spent the last few months implementing his culture into the team, including the “HITS Principle” as he takes the first head coaching job of his career.

He was the one who asked for the Bears to put in a new Bermuda grass surface at Soldier Field, a change from years past. That will certainly help Cairo Santos, who has kicked off a bad surface at the venue during most of his time with the time.

All of this will come together on Sunday, when the Bears look to win their first home opener since 2013 and Eberflus looks to be the first head coach to win his debut since Marc Trestman did that year against the Bengals.

These are just a few of the topics that we covered in this week’s “Monster’s Mash” on “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now. You can watch that segment from Larry Hawley in the video above.