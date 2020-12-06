MONSTER’S MASH: Keeping the faith in a five-game slump

CHICAGO, IL – NOVEMBER 16: Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks on in action during a NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears on November 16, 2020 at Soldier Field, in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – For some fans, watching the Bears win seems like something that happened months ago.

But it’s only been six weeks, with the team last coming home with a victory at Carolina on October 18th. It’s hard to believe that the team was 5-1 at that point and, despite some erratic play, were in decent shape to make a run at the playoffs.

Any positive vibes from that start have completely disappeared as the calendar turns to December after five-straight ugly losses have put the Bears on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. Their three games behind the Packers in the NFC North with five games left to play and are a game back of the last playoff spot at 5-6 with three other teams.

Right now there’s not much faith the Bears can change their sluggish ways and rally to snag a spot in the postseason. It also feels as if major moves, whether with the coaching staff or front office, could be on the way in early January.

So as the Bears face the Lions on Sunday at Soldier Field, one of their best chances to win in this final stretch of the season, does the team still have the faith? Matt Nagy has quite often praised his team for its “culture” staying strong in struggle, and that didn’t stop this week.

“I thought they did a really good job this week in practice and we’re all talking about that, going 1-and-0, because that’s all we can do right now,” said Nagy. “We can’t focus on the future, we can’t focus on the past. The energy for both days was really good. It was a lot more than probably other years at this time, at this point in the season.

“You start getting into the monotony of practice and all that stuff. It’s a credit to these players. It speaks to who they are and how serious they are and making sure that they find solutions and answers as to how to get better and how to find a way to win.”

NO HARD FEELINGS FOR NAGY

For a second time this season, Nagy called out a side of the ball for their performance in his “day after” news conference on Monday.

Like he did with the offense after a win over the Buccaneers in October, Nagy was furious at the defense for their performance in the 41-25 loss to Green Bay on Sunday night.

“Have some personal pride, have a freakin’ sense of urgency, know where we’re at, have some pride in who we’re playing for and why we do this, and then go and find a way to win as a team,” said Nagy on Monday, with most of that pointed to the defense’s poor play in the first half that left the Bears playing catch-up most of the night.

Akiem Hicks didn’t mind that at all, in fact, he pointed out a time that Nagy did the same to the defense earlier in the 2020 season.

“I’ve always had tough coaches and I’ve always had people that are not afraid to get after you and tell you what it is and what it isn’t,” said Hicks. “I respect it. I enjoy it. I enjoy meeting that challenge. For instance, there was a game earlier this yera, I don’t remember which game it was, but we gave up a considerable amount of rushing yards.

“One of the things that he told us was that we looked like swiss cheese out there, and I appreciate that. I appreciate you coming to me and telling me that I need to be better, that the team needs to be better, that there is something that I need to improve on.”

CHANGING OF THE LION

This figures to be an interesting week for the Bears not just because of their own situation but the one with their opponent.

After a Thanksgiving day loss to the Texans, the Lions had enough and fired head coach Matt Patricia along with general manager Bob Quinn. The move comes as Detroit fell to 4-7 on the season and find themselves on the edge of playoff elimination.

What that will mean for the Lions’ game strategy is a bit of a guess, since the Bears will be the first team to face them since Patricia’s firing? That’s very much a mystery the players had to deal with when preparing for Detroit on Sunday.

“That’s always a factor in a situation like that. But at the end of the day, you can’t overwhelm yourself with that fact because you don’t know what that may be. You know it may be something but you can’t try to really prepare around the unknown,” said receiver Allen Robinson of a Lions team under new leadership. “Again, we know what their DNA is, we know that they like to play, so for us, we just have to be prepared to adjust to whatever that difference might be. We’ve just got to be ready to adjust to that.”

STAT OF THE WEEK: 14

The number of touchdowns that Mitchell Trubisky has thrown against the Lions, which is seven more than he has against any other opponent in his career. He has just four interceptions for 1,601 yards and a quarterback rating of 106.