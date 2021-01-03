MONSTER’S MASH: Is Nagy set to go with the Bears in 2021?

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 20: Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy paces the sidelines in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – One of the great questions that’s been asked over the second half of the season is the future of the Bears’ current head coach.

After an 8-8 season in 2019 then and up-and-down 8-7 campaign in 2020, many were wondering what the future of Matt Nagy might be in Chicago. That would have been hard to imagine two years ago when Nagy was NFL Coach of the Year after leading the Bears to a 12-4 record and the NFC North title.

But the league is all about the now, so Nagy’s job was thought to be in danger when the team lost six-straight games. But three-straight victories where the offense has looked better has changed the outlook for the coach, and reportedly his fate has been decided before a critical game against Green Bay on Sunday.

From @NFLGameDay: #Chargers coach Anthony Lynn's future is up in the air and will be decided tomorrow, while #Bears coach Matt Nagy, who is safe, has become more involved in play-calling recently. pic.twitter.com/IQAM2J30XM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2021

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Sunday that Nagy is likely to return to the Beras for the 2021 season and that he’s done enough that his job is “safe” for another year.

Still, a lot can transpire when a team is playing a game where there are playoff implications against a rival. A bad loss to the Packers and a miss of the playoffs entirely could sour the feeling of management towards Nagy.

These are pressures all of the Bears have felt this week, with an era perhaps hanging in the balance. Nagy hasn’t felt the need overemphasize the importance of the contest, instead just keeping things as even-keeled as possible.

“It’s all been said and done. We’ve been going on this thing for weeks and we understand where we’re at,” said Nagy. “Now it’s just a matter of guys dotting the ‘I’s’ and crossing the ‘T’s.'”

THIS TIME, AKIEM’S IN!

Things didn’t go so well for the Bears the last time they played the Packers, and their defense was as much to blame as anyone.

Green Bay scored on all three of their first half possessions against the visitors and Aaron Rodgers wasn’t hit over the course of four quarters. The 41-25 loss was one of the worst games for the defense over the last half-decade, and one big reason why was Akiem Hicks.

He wasn’t on the field for that game due to injury, and had to watch as the Bears failed to generate any pass rush while allowing 182 yards rushing. But Hicks is back for this Week 17 match-up, giving the Bears back one of the best defensive lineman in the game.

“We couldn’t have asked for a more exciting situation. We’re playing our rival and we’re playing it for playoff implications,” said Hicks. “Our goals is to go in and play our best football like we always do.”

STAT OF THE WEEK: 5

The number of years it has been since the Bears didn’t complete a regular season against the Vikings in Minneapolis. The had done so from 2016-2019.