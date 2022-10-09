CHICAGO – There are a lot of things that the Bears need to fix as they reach the end of the first quarter of their season in 2022.

While they are 2-2 on the year, their play at times hasn’t been pretty, and that includes one part of the team’s defense: Stopping the run.

Right now the team ranks last in the NFL in rushing defense as they allowed 262 yards and two touchdowns to the Giants on the ground in a loss in Week 4. It’s something that players on the unit along with defensive coordinator Alan Williams need to fix as the team starts the second quarter of their season against the Vikings Sunday at US Bank Stadium.

That storyline is just one of a few that’s featured in this week’s edition of “Monster’s Mash” on “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now. We also covered a few other topics as well:

The health of Jaylon Johnson and David Montgomery

Luke Getsy coming to the defense of quarterback Justin Fields

N’Keal Harry’s return to practice for the first time in the regular season

Cairo Santos’ return to the team after missing the Giants game

Larry Hawley has all of these stories in this edition of the “Monster’s Mash” video notebook, which you can see above.