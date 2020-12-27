MONSTER’S MASH: Allen Robinson’s ‘Homecoming’ to Jacksonville

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 20: Allen Robinson II #12 of the Chicago Bears runs after a reception during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It might seem like a long time ago, but it’s only been three years since he had a bit of a different shade of blue on his uniform.

Allen Robinson was drafted by the Jaguars in the second round out of Penn State in 2014 and spent his first four seasons in Jacksonville. His 153 catches and 20 touchdowns in 2015 and 2016 were a reason the Bears pursued him heavily even after he lost most of the 2017 season to a knee injury.

For the first time, Robinson will face his former team on Sunday as they travel to TIAA Bank Stadium for their penultimate game of the 2020 season. Naturally, Robinson was asked about the return and if that was a significant moment for his career.

“I wouldn’t say significance. I’m excited for sure,” said Robinson of returning to Jacksonville. “I wouldn’t say anything significant at all.”

But he was quick to say that his experience during his four years in Jacksonville have had an impact on him becoming one of the best receivers in football. Robinson has 90 catches for 1,110 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

“I think it helped me grow as a player a lot. Again, I think I went through some adversity, I wouldn’t say a lot of adversity, but going through some adversity as a young player in the league it helped mold who I am today.”

THE SPIRIT REMAINS HIGH

Unexpectedly, and some what incredibly, the Bears are entering this week in control of their own destiny when it comes to the playoffs.

That’s quite a chance from even two weeks ago, when the team was saddled with a six-game losing streak after an embarrassing late game collapse against the Lions. Yet even during that time, and especially during the last few weeks, head coach Matt Nagy has had no issues when it comes enthusiasm during workouts at Halas Hall.

“They were dancing in practices even in that six-game losing streak. It just feels a little bit different right now. They’re having fun, they’re in a good place, but they’ve got to understand, and it’s our job as coaches to make sure that nothing has changed, right? For us, zero has changed.

“We got to make sure that, yeah, it’s OK to get that swag and have that. But on Sunday, you’ve got to make sure you’ve doing exactly what we’ve been doing, enjoying it, and having fun.”

STAT OF THE WEEK: 52%

The Bears’ red zone defense efficiency through 14 games this season, which is still ranked third in the league. For most of the first half of the season, the Bears were first in that category.