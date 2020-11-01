MONSTER’S MASH: All is good between Foles and Nagy

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears and head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears chat on the sideline in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – As if things couldn’t get worst on a Monday night where their offense scored just three points, then came a tidbit from ESPN analyst Brian Griese.

Late in the broadcast in the Bears’ 24-10 loss to the Rams, Nick Foles said that Matt Nagy will sometimes call plays that the quarterback knows wouldn’t work since he won’t get time in the pocket to run them correctly.

Foles immediately classified that as a “miscommunication” after the game, but it wouldn’t be something that would linger between the two. Immediately after the game on Monday, the quarterback and Nagy had a conversation about what Griese said to immediately dismiss and potential issues.

“In the times that we talk and every time we talk, it’s very collaborative,” said Nagy. “I have a ton of confidence in the conversations we have because they’re so real, even to the point of where afterwards, late after the game, when everything was brought up, Nick and I, we had a long talk, a really good talk about clarifying what was interpreted by Brian.

“For us, we are in such a good spot with our relationship, it’s very, very healthy. Everything we do, we do together. That’s who we are as as team and as a culture.”

Foles echoed similar sentiments for his relationship with the coach during his weekly news conference on Wednesday, liking the fact that the two met so quickly after the game.

“Even though it wasn’t true what Brian said, it was important for coach Nagy and I to speak about what was said for our relationship,” said Foles. “No matter if you’re in marriage or what. If you keep something away from your wife and you don’t ever talk about it, you know, if your married, it turns into something that it shouldn’t be.

“That wisdom right there made me realize ‘Hey, I’m gonna talk to coach Nagy.’ I have a great relationship with him, and we had a really great conversation.”

A SWITCH AT RETURNER

After watching a quintet of punts land inside the ten-yard line this week, the Bears have decided to make a move at punt returner.

Ted Ginn Jr. has lost that job to the point where he won’t even be active for Sunday’s game against the Saints. Instead, newly signed Dwayne Harris is up on the active roster and will assume those duties at a windy Soldier Field.

Entering his tenth year in the league, Harris has a 10.1 yards per punt return average with four touchdowns while playing for the Cowboys, Giants, and Raiders. Harris has a 25.8 yards per kickoff return with a score as well.

THE HICKS REVENGE GAME?

Fans might remember the chance that escaped Akiem Hicks back in the 2019 season. That was the chance to face his former team, which was denied due to a shoulder injury suffered the week before in London against the Raiders.

Hicks will get to do that on Sunday as he faces the Saints for the first time in his NFL career. The defensive end spend parts of four seasons in New Orleans before being traded to New England early in the 2015 season.

It’s safe to say that Hicks can’t wait to finally face his former team, yet there isn’t as much angst as he might have had a few years ago.

“Do I appreciate how I was cast aside? How I was told that I wasn’t good enough to play in this league or that I wasn’t good enough to play for that team? No, I don’t appreciate those things,” said Hicks. “You never forget, but you can’t carry hate in your heart, you know what I’m saying? I would also say that, man, you just appreciate those moments.

“I wouldn’t say it loses its luster.”

STAT OF THE WEEK: 12

The number of years since the Bears last beat the Saints. That happened in 2008, when Lovie Smith’s team beat New Orleans 27-24 in overtime on Thursday Night Football on December 11, 2008.