MONSTER’S MASH: After missing his 1st NFL game, David Montgomery returns to the Bears’ lineup

Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) breaks through for a 38-yard run against the New Orleans Saints on November 1, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – Early in his career, the running back had been rather durable for the team in an offense that’s undergone a few changes.

David Montgomery had started the first 15 games of his career with the Bears, but he wasn’t able to get out of concussion protocol in time to face the Vikings on Monday night following the injury against the Titans in Week 9.

But with a bye week to get healthy, Montgomery was quickly declared healthy earlier this week and will be ready to go as the Bears face the Packers on Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Montgomery said this concussion was the most severe he’s had during his time in football

“It was definitely different, but I’m fine now. We went through the protocol. The training staff has been great with me, making sure I come back when I’m ready,” said Montgomery. “It was definitely something different for me, so it’s just good to be back.”

Montgomery has 472 yards on 131 carries this season (3.6 average) with a touchdown and will be trying to get a stalled Bears’ run game going. After a strong three games to open the season, the team is now last in rushing in the league, averaging just 78.2 yards per game.

…BUT NO AKIEM HICKS TONIGHT

One of the biggest reasons for the Bears’ struggles in 2019 was the fact that one of their best players spent most of the year on the sidelines.

An elbow injury suffered against the Raiders in London in Week 6 kept Akiem Hicks out for every game except one last fall. Oddly enough, he was able to play in a road game against the Packers, but with the elbow still in pain, he didn’t play in the final two contests of the year.

As the Bears return to Green Bay in 2020, they won’t have Hicks for the first time this season, as a long break wasn’t enough to heal a hamstring injury.

The defensive end is inactive tonight along with quarterback Nick Foles and safety Sherrick McManis. Hicks suffered the hamstring injury in the second half of the loss to the Vikings on November 16th and was warming up on the field before Sunday’s game, but wasn’t able to give it a go.

HIcks has 39 tackles and 3 1/2 half sacks with a fumble recovery in ten games this season.

Offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. is active for the Bears after a toe injury kept him out of the last two practices of the week and he’s expected to start Sunday night.

A TRIBUTE TO MARKUS

This week, the NFL has been mourning the loss of Cowboys strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul, who died at the age of 54 on Wednesday.

That included the Bears, the team which he played nearly his entire career for in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Former Bears safety Markus Paul, a longtime NFL strength and conditioning coach, passed away Wednesday at the age of 54. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and to the countless lives he touched. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 26, 2020

Selected by the Bears in the fourth round of the 1989 NFL Draft, Paul played in 70 games for the Bears from that season through 1993, starting 15 games. He finished with seven career interceptions and also forced a fumble while a member of the team.

Paul would play one game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 1993 season before retiring.

STAT OF THE WEEK: 1

The number of sacks that outside linebacker Robert Quinn had through nine games this season. That’s 10 1/2 less than he had a season ago when he played with the Cowboys. His only sack came on his first play of the season in Week 2 against the Giants.