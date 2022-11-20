LAKE FOREST – There have been a lot of firsts in the NFL for Justin Fields over the last year-and-a-half, and a very special one is coming this weekend.

It has nothing to do with his exploits on the field but rather the location of the game he’ll play in Sunday afternoon.

For the first time in his career, Fields will be playing a contest against the Falcons in Atlanta, which is essentially a homecoming for the quarterback. He grew up and played his high school football in Kennesaw, Georgia, which is in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

“It’s exciting for sure,” said Fields this week about playing a game close to home, saying that members of his immediate family will be in attendance. “But my goal is just to go 1-0 this week and win the game down there.”

When talking about his return, Fields admitted that he grew up a Falcons fan, with Julio Jones and Matt Ryan among the players he was a fan of watching that team.

“Growing up, my dad had season tickets, so I would always go to the games with him,” said Fields.

