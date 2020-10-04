MONSTER’S MASH: A Colts visit brings back memories for Chuck Pagano

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano of the Chicago Bears gives instructions on the sidelines during a game against the New York Giants at Soldier Field on September 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When an AFC team comes to Soldier Field, it’s usually a chance for people to take a glance back into the past.

That’s because teams from the other league only visit their NFC counterparts once every eight years, so the Colts’ visit to Soldier Field is their first since the 2012 season. A lot has happened since they met on September 9, 2012 with both of the franchises.

Back then, Lovie Smith was still roaming the sidelines with a lot of the defense that had won the team an NFC title back in 2006. Brian Urlacher was still around for one more year with mainstays Lance Briggs and Charles Tillman around to help the Bears make one more run at a title.

Meanwhile the Colts were changing over an era of their team after the release of Peyton Manning the following spring and the drafting of Andrew Luck with the first overall pick. He’d be making his NFL debut at the same time current Bears’ defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano would be starting a new era of his career.

The longtime defensive assistant and coordinator was a head coach in the league for the first time, making his debut against a veteran Bears’ team. While the Colts did take the initial lead in the game on an interception touchdown by future Bears’ linebacker Jerrell Freeman, it was the hosts that owned the day.

Brandon Marshall caught nine passes for 119 yards and a score while Alshon Jeffery caught his first NFL touchdown in a 41-20 win over Indianapolis. Fates would turn dramatically after that for both clubs, especially Pagano, who was diagnosed with Leukemia less than a month later and wouldn’t return till the final week of the season.

Yet the coach triumphantly returned to the team as interim head coach Bruce Arians helped the Colts to a surprise 11-5 record and an AFC Wild Card berth. Meanwhile, a 7-1 start for the Bears fizzled into a 10-6 finish that led to the firing of Smith at the end of the year.

When asked about that game this week by Indianapolis media, Pagano remembered one comical thing about that first game in Chicago.

“I left the red flag in the locker room, the challenge flag, in the first quarter,” said Pagano when asked about the game this week. “Lovie Smith challenged something in the first quarter, and I reached into my right back pocket and I didn’t feel anything. I’m like ‘holy (expletive), I don’t have my red flag.’

“So I got one of the guys, equipment guys, come over and whispered in his ear and he starts hauling (expletive) back to the locker room. I said ‘Be very descreet when you come back, too, when you hand it too me.’ Then I was just praying to god that nothing would happen and I’d have to challenge something.”

WHAT NOW WITH QB #2 AND QB #3

When it comes to quarterbacks, all the talk this week has been about Nick Foles, and the second most is actually with the player who won’t even be active for Sunday.

The Bears announced that third-string quarterback Tyler Bray would be kept on the active roster on Saturday, which led some to speculate about the possible future of Trubisky. But indeed, the former starter remains active for Sunday’s game against the Bears and will back-up Foles as expected.

Trubisky’s demotion is the first of his NFL career and he’ll watch from the sidelines for the first time due to performance since he got the starting job back in Week 5 of the 2017 season. It can make for a tricky situation for teammates, but the Bears are doing what they can to handle it the right way.

“Just player-to-player,” said receiver Allen Robinson when asked earlier this week on how he’d handle a conversation with Trubisky this week. “I’ve been in this league. I’ve had adversity and things like that so. I’m just a part of this journey.”

STAT OF THE WEEK: 5-5

The Bears’ record when wearing orange jerseys since 2004, which they’ll do against the Colts on Sunday.