Monday Night Lights: Bears face the Steelers tonight, which you can watch on WGN-TV

PITTSBURGH – This isn’t the first time the Bears have been in the national spotlight this season, but it is the first time they’ve done so on a weeknight in 2021.

Perhaps this will be the opportunity for them to end a pair of losing streaks they’d rather not be part of going forward in 2021.

On Monday night, the Bears face the Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh for their first of two games on this day of the week during the 2021 season. They’ll also face the Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday, December 20th.

The game is being televised locally on WGN-TV, with coverage beginning with a pregame shot at 6:30 PM before carrying the ESPN broadcast of the contest starting at 7 PM.

In doing so, the Bears will try to end a three-game losing streak to which they are currently saddled with, as losses to the Packers, Bucs, then 49ers have dropped their record to 3-5. The team has never rallied from being three games below .500 and made the playoffs, so even with eight games remaining, Monday’s contest falls into the “must-win” category for the team.

The game against the Steelers also provides the Bears a chance to end a two-game losing streak on Monday Night Football, with the Bears losing both games they had in 2020 (October 26th at Rams, November 16th vs Vikings).

Overall the Bears are 32-40 on Monday Night Football with a 15-25 record on the road in those contests, with Matt Nagy holding a 2-2 record since taking over in 2018.

One streak the Bears would like to keep going is their one against the Steelers as they’ve won their last three contests against the AFC North opponent. That included an overtime win at Soldier Field in 2017, a 40-23 Sunday night victory at Heinz Field in 2013, and a 17-14 win in Chicago in 2009.

Pittsburgh’s last win over the Bears came at home on December 11, 2005 as the eventual Super Bowl champion Steelers beat the NFC North champs 21-9.