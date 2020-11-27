Mitchell Trubisky to start for the Bears against the Packers on Sunday

ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 27: Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears drops back to pass during the week 2 NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears on September 27, 2020 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – An unusual Bears’ season officially had another major moment on Friday afternoon, when the expected move by head coach Matt Nagy was made at the quarterback position.

It was a decisions that was made for him ahead of the team’s Sunday night game with the Packers.

Mitchell Trubisky is once again the starter, just as he was for the first three weeks of the season, as Nick Foles remains hampered by a hip injury suffered late in the Bears’ loss to the Vikings on November 16th.

He remains doubtful for Sunday, which means that the fourth-year quarterback will get one more chance to show his skills one more time this season and perhaps his Bears career. Trubisky is entering the final part of his initial four-year contract with the Bears that expires at the conclusion of this season.

During his news conference, Nagy said the decision to start Trubisky applies only to this Week 12 game at Lambeau Field and not a permanent move. This is different than Nagy’s decision back in September, when Foles was named the starter moving forward with no consideration to start Trubisky again at that point.

