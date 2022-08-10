Buddy Ryan and Mike Ditka each were carried off the field after the Bears’ Super Bowl XX win.

CHICAGO – If you are a fan of the Bears and of one of the most iconic figures ever to be a part of that team, there is an auction item that might be right up your alley.

It’s a piece of clothing that was worn by the leader of the 1985 championship squad in arguably the most iconic moment in franchise history.

(Courtesy: Heritage Auctions)

Heritage Auctions is selling off the Bears’ sweater vest that head coach Mike Ditka wore during Super Bowl XX, when the team defeated the New England Patriots 46-10 for the championship. It was the first and so far only Super Bowl win for the franchise.

This is being sold as part of Heritage’s Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction on August 27th and 28th.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the current highest bid for the item is $31,000.

“The sweater vest is iconic and legendary, just like the man himself,” say the coach’s son and daughter-in-law Mark and Stacy Ditka, in a statement released by Heritage. “Polished, colorful and bold, it represents a moment in time that is so meaningful not only to our family and Bears fans, but to so many people who were caught up in the spirit of this team.

“We hope whoever takes home this win will continue to enjoy that great energy.”

The photo of Ditka being carried off the field in Super Bowl XX along with defensive coordiantor Buddy Ryan remains one of the more iconic in Chicago sports history. The sweater vest up for auction is a prominant part of his wardrobe on that championship day.

With “Da Coach” at the helm of the Bears between 1982-1992, the team made the playoffs seven times, won six NFC Central division titles, appeared in three NFC Championship Games, and won Super Bowl XX.

Ditka finished his career with the Bears as a coach with a 106-62 record with a 6-6 mark in the postseason, with his win total ranking second in franchise history behind only team founder George Halas.

He was also an outstanding tight end for the team, with five Pro Bowl apperances, two first team and three second team NFL All-Pro selections from 1961-1966.

Ditka’s No. 89 is retired by the Bears and he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1988.