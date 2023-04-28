LAKE FOREST — The Bears weren’t going to be patient with their second pick of the second round in the 2023 NFL Draft.

General manager Ryan Poles traded the 61st and 136th overall picks to the Jaguars to move up five spots to the 56th selection to take Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

It’s the second defensive player taken by the Bears in that round as they selected Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. with the 53rd overall pick.

Stevenson started his college career at Georgia in 2019 and 2020 before transferring to Miami for his final two seasons. In 78 games with the Hurricanes and Bulldogs, the cornerback had three interceptions, 21 passes defended, six tackles for loss, 1 1/2 sacks, along with 115 tackles.

The cornerback was an All-ACC third team selection in 2022, when he two interceptions, seven passes defended, 1 1/2 tackles for loss along with 25 overall tackles as well.

A native of Miami, Stevenson played nine games in his first year at Georgia then took the field for ten in 2020, when he made 34 tackles including one for loss with five passes defended. He’d return to his hometown in 2021 where he had seven passes defended, an interception, and 43 tackles including 2 1/2 for loss.

This marks the second-straight year that the Bears have selected a cornerback in the second round, with the team selecting Kyler Gordon from Washington with the 39th overall pick. Stevenson comes into a cornerback group with Jaylon Johnson established firmly as a starter with Kindle Vildor the incumbent starter.

Gordon was used mainly as a nickel back his rookie year but could be in the running with Stevenson at the cornerback spot opposite of Johnson next season.