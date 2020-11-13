Matt Nagy will give up play calling duties on Monday night against the Vikings

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 26: Nick Foles #9 of the Chicago Bears and head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears chat on the sideline in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 26, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – After two-and-a-half years of handling the duties with the Bears, Matt Nagy is going to let someone else call plays on Monday night.

During his news conference on Friday afternoon, the coach announced that offensive coordinator Bill Lazor will handle play calling against the Vikings at Soldier Field.

This was a move that Nagy had considered as the Bears’ offense continues to sputter after nine games, in which the team has a 5-4 record but have lost their last three-straight.

Initially Nagy said that the decision to call plays would not be released publicly, but changed course on Friday.



At the moment, the Bears are ranked 29th in points and yards per game in the NFL. The unit has already switched quarterbacks this year, from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles, but inconsistency has continued.